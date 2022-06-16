Hair Center Mexico in Tijuana: Top Destination for an FUE Hair Transplant

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the 2022 census released by the ISHRS, Mexico is the second country to have the most volume of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant patients treated worldwide; this was also the case for the census of 2020.

Hair Center Mexico in Tijuana is a well-known clinic for Americans looking for affordable options to restore their hair or a hair transplant. Proximity to the United States plays a big role in Tijuana's popularity; as a result, patients are able to save on travel costs and time. In fact, Tijuana is only 20 miles away from San Diego's airport; it takes less than 45 minutes to drive to Tijuana and cross the border.

Cost is another important factor patients look into because, for many, their insurance doesn't cover procedures like this one. The average price for an FUE hair transplant at Hair Center Mexico, Tijuana, ranges from $2,990 to $6,990 USD. However, it's important to note that the price will vary depending on the amount of hair grafts that the patient will need. For example, the cost for 1,500 grafts is $3,600 USD while the cost for 2,000 grafts is $4,800.

Another factor that gives Tijuana its popularity as a destination for an FUE hair transplant is the quality of its medical services and private hospitals. In fact, most of the medical staff in these private clinics that handle FUE hair transplants are bilingual and have studied or trained in the United States and Europe. In addition, the surgeons who specialize in FUE hair transplants are recognized by the health system authorities in Mexico and/or certified by international entities such as the ISHRS.

Safety is also a major concern and factor that puts Tijuana on the map as a top medical tourism city. Safety goes hand in hand with the quality of the medical services and, as mentioned, surgeons and medical staff are highly qualified to ensure a safe and successful experience for the patient.

Further, there are sanitation protocols created by the Mexican government that clinics and hospitals must follow to ensure the safety of the patients and staff. These protocols are in compliance with those imposed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, the government created a medical pass to help patients avoid long waiting lines when crossing the border back to the United States. Patients can request a medical pass from the doctor or medical provider.

Tijuana is a great choice for foreigners who are looking for high-quality and affordable hair transplants. Most medical staff speak fluent English and are able to provide a comfortable experience and some of the best results in the industry, as stated by satisfied patients at Hair Center Mexico.

Hair Center Mexico Contact:

patientcare@haircentermexico.com

www.emermexico.com

