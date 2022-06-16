RTI Named One of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, Ranking #39

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, is proud to announce its recognition as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is RTI’s first inclusion on this prestigious list, coming in at 39th place out of 75 companies in the Small and Medium category. Earning a spot means that RTI is one of the best companies to work for headquartered in the Bay Area.



This year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 97% of employees said RTI is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, 99% of employees shared that they were made to feel welcome when they first joined the company and 98% of employees from all backgrounds feel they have equal opportunities to succeed at RTI.

“Coming off of our recertification as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year, it is with great honor that RTI was named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “Our strong 1RTI culture is no mistake – it is something that we work at every single day. We focus on hiring the right people, retaining them, and fostering a healthy environment. We will never stop striving to improve RTI to make it the best workplace.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the Bay Area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

In April 2022, RTI earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S. and Spain for the fourth consecutive year.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the Bay Area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

