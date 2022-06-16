Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in New York

FREMONT, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in New York have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8™ Microinverters following the product’s launch in North America late last year. IQ8 Microinverters paired with Enphase’s industry leading IQ™ Batteries give homeowners more energy security as increasingly common heat waves and other natural disasters strain the grid.



According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in New York are predicted to reach nearly 150 MW in 2022, with growth expected to more than double over the next decade. Additionally, residential battery capacity in New York is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will grow nearly five-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“As summer heatwaves and the potential for power outages loom, New York homeowners can find support with reliable backup power and clean energy technology from Enphase,” said Scott Maskin, founder and chief executive officer at SUNation Solar Systems, an Enphase Gold level installer. “IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries power one of the highest performing and most customizable home energy systems available, allowing us to tailor the system to the specific energy needs of each customer.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“IQ8-based energy systems from Enphase offer a distinct advantage over conventional solar systems without battery storage, as the Enphase system can continue operating when the grid is down,” said Achilles Tzoulafis, owner of Infinity Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer with operations in New York and New Jersey. “Homeowners can also add an IQ Battery to help take even more control of their energy generation and consumption.”

“We aim to bring peace of mind to homeowners regarding power outages by providing Enphase Energy Systems,” said Carlo Lanza, president and founder at Harvest Power, an Enphase Gold level installer. “IQ8 Microinverters eliminate the sizing restrictions when pairing solar with home batteries and can even eliminate the need for a battery at all. This next-generation technology enables flexible, customizable home energy solutions to meet the growing demand in New York.”

The IQ8 Microinverter system is the first in the world to be certified by UL , a global safety science leader, for the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources to the grid. Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters, paired with the IQ™ Combiner 4/4C and IQ™ Gateway, create the first complete residential DER system certified by UL.

“We’re seeing growing interest in IQ8-based Enphase Energy Systems across the United States driven by rising utility rates and the desire for more energy independence,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Enphase is grateful to its installers in New York who work tirelessly to deliver leading home energy management solutions to homeowners across the state.”

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, IQ Combiner, IQ Gateway, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; market demand for residential solar and battery deployments; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: