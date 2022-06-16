Spelt Milk Market Size 2022 with 6.8% CAGR by 2032: Touch New Level in Upcoming Year Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, spelt milk market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 405.4 Million by 2032, surging at 6.8% CAGR through the decade.



With such initiatives taken by well-established spelt milk market players, the market is expected to grow rapidly following COVID-19.

Increased research activities into the benefits of spelt, on the other hand, will lead to the creation of new opportunities in the spelt milk market during the forecast period. Due to the wide range of substitutes, demand for spelt milk like hazelnut milk and almond milk is high.

During the projected period, the prevalence of gluten and the accessibility of finding product substitutes would serve as limitations on the growth of the spelt milk market. People desire to opt for healthier products, increasing the spelt milk market statistics, as dairy products, which are often high in calories, and consumers are moving towards a healthy lifestyle.

Due to the boom in marketing operations within the region, Europe controls the spelt milk market. Owing to the increase in disposable income in the region, the North America spelt milk market is predicted to grow significantly between 2022 and 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The spelt milk market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

China dominates the East Asian spelt milk market. This is primarily due to the numerous health and nutritional benefits of spelt milk.

In the U.K., the spelt milk market is expected to have a share of USD 14.3 Mn in 2022.

Based on ingredients, the spelt milk market is segmented into the fiber, gluten, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Spelt milk market sales are likely to account for a part of the demand in the global plant-based milk market, valued at USD 14 Bn in 2022.



“Increasing demand for milk that is easily digestible, increasing usage of spelt milk due to its anti-stress properties and high content of nutrition, and the availability of flavored and natural spelt milk are all factors that will aid in the growth of the spelt milk market during the forecast period, ” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the spelt milk market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights into the spelt milk market by Ingredient (Fiber, Gluten, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Form (Dry, Liquid), by Flavor (Natural, Almond, Others), region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Spelt Milk Market By Category

By Ingredients, the Spelt Milk Market is segmented as:

Fiber

Gluten

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals





By Distribution Channel, the Spelt Milk Market is segmented as:

Online

Offline

By Form, the Spelt Milk Market is segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

By Flavor, the Spelt Milk Market is segmented as:

Natural

Almond

Others





By Region, Spelt Milk Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





