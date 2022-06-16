Everything Blockchain’s Management Increases Stake in Company’s Success and Remains Bullish

Jacksonville, Florida, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: OBTX), today announced an accumulation of stock from its management team in anticipation of substantial growth. Through recent acquisitions, the company has curated a group of innovative sub brands that will solidify Everything Blockchain as a leader in data protection and upend the traditional database market with blockchain-powered platforms of trust.

Over the past quarter, the company has accelerated product development, business operations and technological innovation to capitalize on a rapidly expanding market opportunity. The company is poised to enter the data protection market this summer, with the launch of its EB Control SaaS application. EB Control will be sold through a recently launched channel program. Everything Blockchain will also be announcing EB Build later this year.

“Today’s stock accumulation by management demonstrates the strength of Everything Blockchain’s balance sheet. It reflects the confidence we have in our business, strategy and the market opportunity,” said Mike Hawkins, chairman, Everything Blockchain. “We foresee significant benefits to the enterprise through blockchain technology and our team includes some of the leading industry experts in the field. We are constantly making advancements in blockchain engineering to deliver innovative solutions and capabilities.”

According to Fortune Business insights, the global blockchain market is projected to grow from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $163.83 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 56.3% in forecast period, 2022-2029. Both the market forecast and the Company's recently filed 2023 Q1 results lead management to remain optimistic about the company’s direction, market trajectory and upcoming launch of its blockchain and zero-trust solutions. While still in development, these solutions will enable everyone, from the consumer to the enterprise, to leverage the power of blockchain to provide speed, security and energy efficiency.

To learn more about Everything Blockchain, please visit: https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Everything Blockchain, Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Block and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.