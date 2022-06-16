Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $16.8 Billion by 2027 - Electric is the Future of Automotive Pumps

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Turbine Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Vane segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.3% share of the global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Sliding Vane Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020
In the global Sliding Vane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes of Long Term Recovery
- Fuel Pump: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps
- Types of Electric Fuel Pumps
- Working of an Electric Fuel Pump
- Failures in Fuel Pumps and Causes
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Technological Innovations to Drive Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 56 Featured)
- ACDelco
- Continental AG
- Daewha Fuel Pump Industries Ltd.
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso Europe BV
- General Motors Company
- Pricol Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Visteon Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Electric is the Future of Automotive Pumps
- Advancements in Engine Technology to Fuel Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market
- Select Popular Electric Fuel Pumps Brands
- Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market
- Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs
- An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Electric Fuel Pumps
- Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?
- Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Electric Fuel Pumps
- Increased Acceptance of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Push Demand for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps
- Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth
- Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency, and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive Light Weight Material in Electric Fuel Pumps
- Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market
- Expanding Global Population
- Urban Sprawl
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
- Large Base of Millennials
- Rising Living Standards
- Resolving Electrical Issues with Electrical Fuel Pumps
- Fault Diagnostics for Three-Phase Brushless DC Fuel Pumps
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
