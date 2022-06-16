Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $16.8 Billion by 2027 - Electric is the Future of Automotive Pumps

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Turbine Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Vane segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.3% share of the global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Sliding Vane Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020

In the global Sliding Vane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



