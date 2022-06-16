Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027 - The Future of Manufacturing World

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Guided Vehicles estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Forklift Truck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$922.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tow Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $393.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Automated Guided Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$393.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$503.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Pallet Truck Segment to Record 6% CAGR

In the global Pallet Truck segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$227.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$336 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$333.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Types of Automated Guided Vehicles

Forklift Truck

Tow Vehicle

Pallet Truck

Other Types of AGVs

Navigation Technology in AGVs

Applications of AGVs

Advantages of AGVs

Standards for AGVs

Focus on Automation & Production Efficiency, the Foundation for Growing Investments in AGV

Tow Vehicles: The Largest Vehicle Type Segment in the Global AGV Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth, while the US and Europe Dominate AGV Market

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces Favors AGV Market

Forklifts-related Accidents Raise Need for AGVs: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklift by Type of Accident in the US

AGVs: The Future of Manufacturing World

AGVs Assist in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of Factories

AGV Systems Promise to Transform the Logistics Marketplace

AGVs Transforming Intralogistic Processes in Factory Automation Space

Rapidly Growing Logistics Industry Presents Favorable Outlook for AGVs Market

AGVs Offer Significant Benefits for Warehousing Operations

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Emergence of E-Commerce Warehouses and Need to Automate Supply Chain Spurs Investments into AGVs

Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap for AGVs Market

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuel AGVs Market Growth

AGVs Emerge as Important Constituents of Industry 4.0 Revolution and Shift towards Smart Manufacturing Facilities

As Industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 Come Together, AGVs to Play an Even Greater Role

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

AGV System in Healthcare Settings: An Area of Growth

AGVs Increase Productivity in Maritime Industry

Automotive Industry: A Major End-Use Market for AGVs

Enabling Flexible and Efficient Production Operations: A Significant Advantage of AGVs in Automotive Industry

Navigation Technologies for AGVs in Automotive Assembly Lines

Automotive Companies Take the Lead in Automation of Automated Guided Vehicles

Increase in Automobile Production: An Opportunity for AGVs Market

AGVs Adoption in Food & Beverage Manufacturing Bolstered by Flexibility, Scalability and Safety Advantages and Ability to Address Labor Shortage

Top Reasons for Adoption of AGVs in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Charging of Battery-Operated AGVs Becomes a Challenge for Warehouses

With Electrically-driven AGVs Becoming Integral to Logistics Applications, Need for Sophisticated Charging Systems Gains Prominence

Growing Significance of AGVs in Process Automation Gives Rise to Safety Concerns

Emergence of Advanced Navigation Systems to Result in Greater Scalability and Flexibility of AGVs

Advances in Motion Control Technology to Play a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Footprint of AGVs

New Technologies with Tremendous Potential for AGVs Market

AGVs to Benefit from the Increasing Implementation of AI in Factories

Smart Technologies such as AI, IoT and Machine Learning Foster Development of Faster and Smarter AGVs

AGVs Address the Needs of SMEs

Issues Related to the Use of AGVs for Material Handling Applications

Autonomous Vehicles: The Ultimate Future of Material Handling Automation

Innovations & Advancements

Numerous Benefits Provided by AGVs to Drive their Adoption

ILIAD Project Seeks to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into Autonomous Forklifts

ASTI and 5TONIC Team Up to Research on Application of 5G Technology to AGVs

Rocla Develops New AGV Solution, Rocla ART, for Warehousing Operations

Mecfor Unveils AGV Prototype for Use in Aluminum Smelters

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 73 Featured)

ABB

Amerden Inc.

Balyo, Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

John Bean Technologies Corporation

KION Group AG

Dematic Group

Konecranes India Pvt. Ltd.

KUKA AG

Swisslog Holding AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Seegrid Corporation

SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH

Toyota Industries Corporation

Vanderlande Industries

Universal Robots A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byo9zx

