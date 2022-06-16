Madam Secretary Hillary Clinton and Other Notable Dignitaries Displayed Using ARHT Media’s Hologram Technology

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, pre-recorded and presented Madam Secretary Hillary Clinton, at London Tech Week’s Anchor event EQL:HER to an audience of forward-thinking leaders who are addressing the under-representation of women in technology through action. Now in its seventh year, EQL:HER celebrated and highlighted the achievements of women in the tech industry for an afternoon of impactful panel discussions and presentations. Other notable individuals that were presented with ARHT Media’s hologram technology include Dame Vivian Hunt, Managing Partner at Consulting Firm McKinsey & Company and Pitch President, Nicholas Mills.



“Our EQL:HER anchor event was a tremendous start to London Tech Week,” stated Elka Goldstein, Informa Director, who produced the event. “Our distinguished audience had the pleasure to listen to, amongst others, Madam Secretary Hillary Clinton, who appeared life-like in our London venue, and the experience with our invited guests was extremely positive. To have the ability to beam distinguished speakers at our events from the comfort of their preferred surroundings opens up many more future opportunities to showcase powerful female voices with platforms that can make meaningful, positive change,” concluded Ms Goldstein.

“EQL:HER was an important event to showcase ARHT Media’s hologram technology,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “The passionate messaging around the disparity in gender-allocated technology funding was amplified by our technology and the response from the audience clearly illustrated our life-like capabilities,” concluded Mr. O’Reilly.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresenceTM technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global StageTM, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

About EQL:HER

EQL:HER is a global network and event series which exists to re-balance gender in the technology sector to secure women an inclusive future across all businesses.

About London Tech Week

London Tech Week is a multi-day event to showcase how tech is transforming both business and society by driving important conversations around transformation, diversity and innovation. The event unites the global tech ecosystem to inspire impactful innovation, building a better digital world for both business and society.

