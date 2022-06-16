H&R Block Continues to Drive Transformation and Business Growth with the Addition of New Marketing Vice President

Former Revlon leader joins Block’s Marketing and Experience team

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) pursues its long-term growth and transformation strategy, Block Horizons 2025, it continues to drive business growth through marketing excellence under the leadership of its new Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Jill Cress who joined the company in May 2022. Cress has added to her leadership team with the addition of Amy Labroo, who will be joining the company as Vice President, Growth Marketing and Engagement.

“Today’s modern marketing organizations require a new way of understanding and connecting with our customers, and using data at every step of the customer acquisition and retention process,” said Cress. “I’m excited to welcome Amy to H&R Block as we continue to build our Marketing and Experience team. I know her expertise will be valuable in providing an outside perspective that will accelerate how we engage customers and drive business growth.”

As Block’s new Vice President, Growth Marketing and Engagement, Labroo will drive the company’s performance marketing through a variety of media channels and direct-to-consumer engagement. Most recently, Labroo served as Senior Vice President, Digital, Media & Integrated Marketing Communications at Revlon where she oversaw omnichannel strategy, digital marketing, and media strategy. Prior to Revlon, she was Vice President, Digital & Creative Marketing at Glaxosmithkline and Head of Digital Marketing & Media for Essential Products. She brings more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, lifecycle and media across publishing, hospitality, travel, healthcare, and beauty categories. Labroo holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Rutgers University.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information

Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798