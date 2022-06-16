Federal Credit Union Deposits Their Trust into Bridgeline to Power Its Digital Presence

WOBURN, Mass., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Unbound product has been chosen by Federal Credit Union (FCU) to support their digital presence.



The regional bank has signed a multi-year deal with Bridgeline to increase their infrastructure for higher performance with managed hosting. As a long-term customer of Bridgeline, the regional Federal Credit Union recognized their Unbound powered site as a crucial part of their customer experience and sought to expand their commitment.

Unbound also reduces system errors through a checks and balances protocol. This gives the credit union the ability to control website content and data safely without the need for code.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “We look forward to continuing to power our partner’s digital presence and marketing campaigns with our powerful Unbound platform. It has been exciting to see the growth over the last ten years and are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

