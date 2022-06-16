Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $75 Billion by 2027 - Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) estimated at US$54.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Multi-Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$49.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Sided segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Single-Sided Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

In the global Single-Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

What are PCBs, Where are they Used & Why are they the Backbone of Electronics?

PCBs Are a Key Part of the Electronics Value Chain. COVID-19 Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

COVID-19 Emerges as a Black Swan Event for the Electronics Industry

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Retail Sales of Consumer & Automotive Electronics

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery

Shrinking Disposable Incomes Take its Toll on Consumer Demand for Electronic

Deteriorating Business Confidence & Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics

Virus Led Recession Frustrates Recovery of Upstream & Downstream Markets in the Electronics Industry

Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All Planned Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020

It's a Bumpy Road to Recovery as Loosening Up of Restrictions Triggers a Second Wave of Infections

Rising Global Infections Dampen Sentiment & Keep Businesses on Tenterhooks

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 225 Featured)

Jabil Inc.

Plexus Corp.

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics

Advanced Circuits

Murrietta Circuits

SigmaTron International, Inc.

AP Circuits

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Tripod Technology Corp.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.

The Scenario Bodes Well for All Things Electronic & Digital. Special Focus on PCBs for Electronic Wearables

It's Not CIOs or CFOs, its COVID-19 Leading Digital Transformation Globally

Post COVID-19 As Technology Steps Forward to Help With Social Distancing, Renewed Focus Will Be Shed on Industrial Automation

As a Lesson Learnt in Social Distancing from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Use of Industrial Robots to Spike in the Post COVID-19 Period

As Telemedicine Storms into the Spotlight in the Post COVID-19 Period, Medical Wearables to Offer Opportunities for Rigid-flex PCBs

COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models of Remote Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics Subsystems Supporting Smart Wearables

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities Players in the Electronics Value Chain

The Coming Era of Electronification of Medical Devices to Bring Attractive Opportunities for Medical PCBs

A 47.1% Increase in Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period for the Medical Devices Industry Encourages an Optimistic Outlook for Medical PCBs

PCBs are the Core of IoT Devices. Disruptions Caused by the Pandemic & the Push for Connected Tech to Benefit Market Growth

A Review of the IoT Opportunity for Flex and HDI PCBs

IoT to Take a Quantum Leap With the Pandemic Highlighting the Importance of Remote Operations in Ensuring Business Resiliency

Coronavirus Outbreak Makes Driverless Cars Attractive. Autonomous Cars Hold Robust Potential for Growth of PCBs in the Post COVID Period

Non-Contact Deliveries Made Popular by the Pandemic Will Ready the PCB Market for the Coming Age of Drones

What Does this Mean for PCB Designers and Manufacturers?

In the "Touch-Me-Not" Environment to Follow in the Post Pandemic Period, Use of Drones Will Rise to New Highs

As Post Pandemic Economic Rebuilding Efforts Get Underway, Focus on Pandemic Ready Smart Cities Will Create a Hotbed of Opportunities for PCBs

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Electronic Technologies

It's a Slower & Longer Road to Recovery for PCBs Used in Defense & Avionics

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation, Pre-Pandemic Digitalization Plans Will Take a Long Time to Witness a Return to Implementation

Massive Employment Losses in Tourism Highlights How Far the Aviation Industry is from Making a Meaningful Recovery

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Into PCB Design & Production Comes of Age

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o58xv0

