Ormat Commences Commercial Operation of the 5 MW/20 MWh Tierra Buena Battery Energy Storage Facility in California

RENO, Nev., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced the commercial operation of the 5 MW/20 MWh Tierra Buena Battery Energy Storage System (Tierra Buena BESS). The Tierra Buena BESS will provide local resource adequacy, to two Community Choice Aggregators, Redwood Coast Energy Authority and Valley Clean Energy, at 2.5 MW each, under 10-year agreements. In addition, the facility will provide ancillary services and energy optimization through participation in merchant markets run by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).



The Tierra Buena BESS is Ormat’s third operating BESS facility in California, which increases Ormat’s energy storage portfolio to 88 MW/196 MWh. The facility will connect to the adjacent PG&E distribution circuit and is expected to generate revenues beginning in July 2022.

“We are delighted to begin operation of this battery energy storage facility at Tierra Buena. Our success in executing our growth plans in this era, bringing online Tungsten geothermal phase 2 in April this year and the Tierra Buena energy storage facility, is a testimony to our best-in-class project development capabilities,” commented Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to leverage our proven capabilities and provide grid operators with the expertise to enhance grid performance, stability, and responsiveness while delivering capacity in a timely and cost-effective manner.”

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. In addition, Ormat is expanding its activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and solar PV plus energy storage. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW with 1,025 MW of geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

