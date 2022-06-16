Online to Offline Commerce Market 2022 | Impressive Growth in Size to Reach US$ 422.62 Billion By 2027 | Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Size, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product Launch

Pune, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Analysis and Insights: The global Online to Offline Commerce market size is projected to reach US$ 422620 million by 2027, from US$ 171160 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2027.

Global “Online to Offline Commerce Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Online to Offline Commerce industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Online to Offline Commerce market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Online to Offline Commerce market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Online to Offline Commerce market.

Scope of the Online to Offline Commerce Market Report:

O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.

Asia-Pacific is the largest Online to Offline Commerce market with about 36% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 32% market share.The key manufacturers are Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, Ctrip, Suning.com, Meituan Dianping, 58.com, Tuniu Corporation, Fang Holdings Limited, Leju Holding Limited, Alibaba Health, Ping An Good Doctor, Grab Holdings, eHi Auto Services Limited etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 32% market share.

The Major Players in the Online to Offline Commerce Market include: The research covers the current Online to Offline Commerce market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Booking Holdings

Expedia

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Airbnb

Ctrip

Suning.com

Meituan Dianping

58.com

Tuniu Corporation

Fang Holdings Limited

Leju Holding Limited

Alibaba Health

Ping An Good Doctor

Grab Holdings

eHi Auto Services Limited

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Business Circle Platform

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Travel & Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

The Online to Offline Commerce Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Online to Offline Commerce business, the date to enter into the Online to Offline Commerce market, Online to Offline Commerce product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Online to Offline Commerce?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Online to Offline Commerce? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Online to Offline Commerce Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Online to Offline Commerce market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Online to Offline Commerce Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Online to Offline Commerce market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Online to Offline Commerce market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Online to Offline Commerce Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Online to Offline Commerce Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Online to Offline Commerce Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Online to Offline Commerce Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Online to Offline Commerce Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Online to Offline Commerce Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online to Offline Commerce Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Online to Offline Commerce Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Online to Offline Commerce Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Online to Offline Commerce Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Online to Offline Commerce Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Online to Offline Commerce Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Online to Offline Commerce Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)



5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Online to Offline Commerce Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Online to Offline Commerce Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

