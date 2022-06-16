Flock Safety Appoints Board Director and Global Marketing Leader, Julie Herendeen, As First Independent Board Director

Atlanta, GA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the first public safety operating system aiming to eliminate crime within an ethical framework, today announces the company’s first independent Board Director, San Francisco-based Julie Herendeen. Herendeen has led global marketing teams for several enterprise technology companies, most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at PagerDuty, which she helped take public in 2019.

In addition to her position on the Flock Safety Board, Herendeen serves on the Board of Hootsuite and Homebase and previously served on the board of HubSpot. Prior to serving as the CMO at PagerDuty, she led marketing at Dropbox and Lookout and earlier led product teams at Yahoo! and Apple.

Herendeen has a proven track record of helping high growth companies scale their marketing and sales, which will be invaluable to Flock Safety as it continues to grow at over 100% per year. She will lend her expertise in marketing strategy, product-led growth, brand development and enterprise sales to Flock Safety’s Revenue organization.

“Flock Safety’s massive addressable market, product-led growth, and mission-driven purpose attracted me to the company,” said Herendeen. “I’m proud to join the existing board members who have already helped Flock Safety develop into the industry leader it is today, and contribute my own experience to further Flock Safety’s mission of eliminating crime by empowering communities and law enforcement to work together.

Flock Safety currently partners with over 2,000 cities across the country, counting over 1,500 law enforcement agencies as partners. Flock Safety’s suite of crime-solving products provides the evidence for law enforcement to solve 600-700 crimes per day, approaching 3% of reported crime in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Flock Safety closed a $150 million Series E fundraise led by Tiger Global to accelerate product development and expand the team. With this capital, Flock Safety has become the leading technology solution for crime reduction in the U.S.

“When I look toward Flock Safety’s future, I know that building a sustainable strategy for accelerated sales and marketing growth is critical to the success of our mission,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Co-Founder of Flock Safety. “There was nobody that came more highly recommended in this realm than Julie Herendeen. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Flock Safety Board and look forward to benefiting from her wide-ranging experience.”

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement in thousands of cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. We build devices that capture objective evidence and use machine learning to detect and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Law enforcement agencies report 600-700 crimes per day solved with Flock Safety technology, approaching 3% of all reported crime in America. Flock Safety communities have reported crime reductions of up to 70 percent.

