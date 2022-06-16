General Meeting of 16 June 2022 - Strengthening of the Supervisory Board

English French

Solutions 30 SE’s Annual General Meeting was held on June 16, 2022 in Luxembourg under the chairmanship of Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders and notably the ratification of the cooptation of Mrs Pascale Mourvillier as independent member of the Supervisory Board, as well as the nomination of Mr Thomas Kremer as independent member of the Supervisory Board.

Biographies

Pascale Mourvillier, 62 years old, began her career in auditing at Arthur Andersen. She then specialized in IFRS at the Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes (CNCC) and worked as a technical advisor at Acteo. In 2005, she joined Suez as head of the IFRS expertise division and for 10 years she helped the group carry out numerous strategic transactions. Since 2014, she has been working as an independent financial reporting consultant for numerous mid-caps and large corporations. She has been a member of the accounting commission at SFAF since 2004.

Thomas Kremer, 64 years old, graduated from the University of Bonn in 1994 with a doctorate in law. At the beginning of his career, Thomas Kremer joined the legal department of ThyssenKrupp AG before becoming its general counsel in 2003 and being put in charge of implementing their compliance program. He was named Chief Compliance Officer in 2007. In 2009, he took over the management of the company’s legal & compliance expertise center. In 2012, he joined Deutsche Telekom AG as a member of the executive board and was responsible for data privacy, legal affairs, compliance, internal auditing, and risk management. Between January 2014 and March 2015, he served as interim human resources director in parallel with his duties. From May 2015 until his retirement in March 2020, he was also a member of the supervisory board of T-Systems International GmbH, and sat on the safety and human resources subcommittees. In addition to his operational duties, Thomas Kremer was a member of the German government’s commission on corporate governance (Deutscher Corporate Governance Kodex, or DCGK). He was also president of the association for network security called “Deutschland sicher im Netz.” Dr. Thomas Kremer is currently a lecturer at the University of Bonn in business law and corporate governance. He also continues to practice law.

Voting results are available on Solutions 30’s website: www.solutions30.com

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com





Contact

Individual Shareholders:

Investor Relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:

Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:

Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachment