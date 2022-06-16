Metz Culinary Management, Inc. Launches New Healthcare Sector Focused, Restaurant Inspired Delivered Meals from Chef2Home by Metz

DALLAS, Pa., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metz Culinary Management, Inc., a leader in the foodservice management business since 1994, today announced a new service line, Chef2Home by Metz, which delivers delightfully delicious, medically tailored meals directly to customers in their homes and other gathering places. Chef2Home serves health plan members, patients, and individuals seeking healthy meal options across the healthcare spectrum. Chef2Home reaches those receiving a meal benefit through Medicare, Medicaid, private health plans, hospital and health facilities, nonprofits, emergency relief meal programs, as well as through a self-pay option. The newly launched website is chef2home.com.



The Chef2Home team of award-winning chefs and registered dietitians design restaurant-quality meals to help patients manage their overall health and specific medical conditions. Meals are always fresh frozen to lock in flavor, vitamins, and nutrients. Customers can select from dozens of medically tailored options across 9 meal categories, including low sodium, heart-healthy, renal friendly, diabetes-friendly, vegetarian, pureed, kosher, halal, or general wellness. The service conveniently delivers nutritious and delicious options directly to patients managing chronic conditions, recently discharged from the hospital or those who are frail, elderly, or disabled.

“With three decades of experience bringing exceptional dining to congregate settings, such as senior networks and hospitals, we’ve come to learn the nutritional requirements and dining preferences of patients,” said Metz President and CEO, Jeff Metz. “Chef2Home is just the latest example of Metz innovation as we expand to meet the individualized needs of our culinary guests across the country.”

As an established, family-run organization, the Chef2Home brand fosters the same values-powered culture of exceptional quality and service. Metz provided over 15 million meals in healthcare settings last year and will continue to grow its healthcare industry services through the Chef2Home line in the coming years.

“Chef2Home prioritizes quality for our customers with restaurant-inspired meals that taste great,” said Chef2Home Vice President, Deborah Origer. “We are excited to bring these delicious options directly to our customers on an individual basis, empowering them to optimize their health and wellness.”

About Chef2Home

