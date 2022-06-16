Rogue Announces New Partnership with Leading Gaming Lifestyle Brand Razer

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue has announced a new partnership with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. As the official peripheral partner for Rogue's LEC League of Legends team and AGO Rogue, Razer will sponsor the teams’ headsets, keyboards, mice, and mouse mats — industry-leading gear that will help maintain Rogue's winning tradition for its League of Legends teams.

Rogue exceeded expectations last year, once again rising to the top of the LEC in Spring Split 2022. After acquiring Greek bot laner Markos “Comp” Stamkopoulos and South Korean jungler Geun-Seong “Malrang” Kim, the Rogue squad reached first place in regular season and secured second place in the grand finals of Spring 2022 Playoffs.



“We are very happy to welcome Rogue to Team Razer,” says Flo Gutierrez, Global Esports Director at Razer. “Rogue has showcased incredible results in the LEC for some time and they will find themselves in good company with other elite Esports teams from around the world under the Razer banner. We are looking forward to even more epic plays and wins from them as they head into the Summer Split with the backing of Razer as their hardware partner.”

“Together with a strong partner like Razer, Rogue is training hard for the upcoming Summer Split,” said Jon Urwin, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at ReKTGlobal. “We invite the world to watch as this team reaches even further and finally wins the LEC trophy, travels to the World Championship in North America, and represents Europe as the first seed team.”

About Razer:

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.



About ReKTGlobal:

ReKTGlobal is a cutting-edge digital entertainment organization that helps connect brands with what’s now and what’s next, from traditional sports and esports to social media, music, and more. With its in-house teams of experts designing innovative proprietary platforms, transforming streams into content and ads, and generating analytics – all in real-time – ReKTGlobal is at the forefront of what matters most to Gen Z audiences.

ReKT is the parent company to digitally-native brands including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens, content creator collectives SwayLA and MADGMR, and the creator economy/NIL monetization app, Fullcube. ReKT is also home to the esports industry’s most robust media and marketing agency business, consulting brands, properties, and influencers. For more information, visit www.rektglobal.com.