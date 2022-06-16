Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at its Hudson Landing Community in Beacon

Beacon, N.Y., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the groundbreaking of its first collection of homes at Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, a new luxury home community in the vibrant town of Beacon, New York. Sales for this community are anticipated to start late summer 2022.

Located just minutes from Beacon’s lively Main Street, Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing offers both traditional and carriage-style townhome designs. Homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living with a Homeowner's Association. The community features stunning waterfront views of the Hudson River, access to walking trails, a completed clubhouse and swimming pool, and more at this beautiful riverfront community.

Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing will include 93 home sites. Home buyers will be able to choose from nine home designs with 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths ranging from 1,673 to 3,744 square feet. These modern home designs offer open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, home offices, finished basements, two-car garages, and a host of other outstanding features, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Land development has begun and teams have broken ground on the community’s model homes, which will debut in late 2022.

“We have experienced extraordinary demand in this area, and we are excited to break ground on our first new homes and model park in this incredible community,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. “Home buyers love the home designs, the picturesque community setting, and the highly desirable location."

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations. Within 10 miles you’ll find DIA: Beacon Art Foundation featuring art collections from the 1960’s through present day, mountaintop hiking at Mount Beacon, Storm King Art Center, the largest museum collection of contemporary outdoor sculptures in the United States, and historical Hudson Valley history at the Boscobel House and Gardens or the Vanderbilt Estate.

Major highways including Route 84, Route 9, and the Taconic State Parkway are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing, as well as the Metro North Railroad to New York City.

Home buyers in Toll Brothers at Hudson Landing will also experience the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Danbury, Connecticut. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the New York-Metro area include Edge-On-Hudson, and Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, which will open in late 2022. Toll Brothers will also open two new communities in Long Island, Manhasset Crest, and Toll Brothers at Dix Hills, in late 2022.

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

