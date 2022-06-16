LaunchDarkly Recognized as CODiE Award Winner for “Best DevOps Tool”

OAKLAND, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, has been named “Best DevOps Tool” by the 2022 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. Each year, the CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world. LaunchDarkly’s receipt of this award serves as a proof point of the value that its platform brings to the DevOps community.



The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. Then, SIIA members vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

“Receiving this award is indicative of how valuable our software is for developers, and the positive impact it’s having on their everyday lives, as well as across their businesses as a whole,” said Edith Harbaugh, CEO and co-founder of LaunchDarkly. “I’m proud that we have been recognized as the ‘Best DevOps Tool’ by members of the community that we serve. LaunchDarkly is accomplishing what we set out to do since our founding – improving the lives of developers by reducing the stress and risk of deployment.”

This award adds to LaunchDarkly’s incredible momentum over the past year. In 2021, the company secured $200 million in Series D funding, tripling its valuation to $3 billion. It also secured its second consecutive recognition on the Forbes Cloud 100 List , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, earning the 47th spot on the list – jumping 53 positions from its 100th place ranking in 2020. LaunchDarkly was also named to the Enterprise Tech 30 List for the fourth year in a row, solidifying the company as one of the most promising late-stage private enterprise technology companies.

“Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry’s long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “We are proud to recognize this year’s class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market.”

LaunchDarkly works with more than 3,000 customers globally, including 22 Fortune 100 companies (including SAP, NBC, Ulta Beauty, and Paramount), and has over 500 employees worldwide. To learn more about LaunchDarkly, visit launchdarkly.com . To learn more about the CODiE Awards, visit siia.net/codie .

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

Contact

launchdarkly (at) launchsquad.com

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

SIIA Communications Contact

jbaranowski@siia.net