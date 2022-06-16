Legence Introduces New Brand and Announces Two Acquisitions, Further Accelerating Efficiency, Carbon Reduction Across the Built Environment

Legence is introducing a new brand that brings together an integrated, experienced legion of companies committed to making the spaces we occupy more sustainable, healthy, and efficient



New acquisitions solidify company’s leadership position across the entire value chain of procurement of renewable energy

The built environment contributes almost 40% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; Legence helps entities with large portfolios of buildings manage efficiency consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and save operating costs

As an Energy Transition Accelerator, Legence is in a category of one, which demonstrates measurable impact on GHGs and cost-savings with its holistic, accelerated services

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legence (formerly Therma Holdings, LLC.) has assembled and integrated an experienced legion of best-in-class companies committed to making the spaces we occupy more sustainable. Today, it is introducing a new brand and announcing agreements for two new acquisitions – Provident Energy Consulting and McCracken & Woodman – that further expand the powerhouse of energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and cost-saving services already under one roof. The two acquisitions solidify Legence’s leadership position in the procurement of renewable energy, and add to the company’s unmatched suite of design and implementation offerings for energy efficiency and decarbonization projects in the built environment.

The built environment contributes to almost 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions and the industry is at a critical crossroads. Legence provides integrated efficiency solutions to the built environment, focusing on designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical facilities, including healthcare, schools, data centers, biopharma, high tech manufacturing, commercial real estate, and government buildings. With more than five decades of industry expertise, Legence has a proven track record of reducing carbon emissions, implementing renewables, lowering utility costs through increased efficiency, and making critical building systems run better – all at unmatched speed and scale.

Most major U.S. cities now require commercial and multifamily buildings to benchmark and report their energy and water consumption, and meet increasingly aggressive efficiency and decarbonization requirements. “The built environment is one of the largest GHG emitters, and the nation is behind schedule in reducing emissions at the level needed to meet the urgency of the climate crisis,” said Jeff Sprau, CEO of Legence. “The pressure is on public and private building owners to implement solutions that not only minimize environmental impact, but also embrace the concept of efficiency consumption. As an energy transition accelerator, the first of its kind, Legence presents a new vision for the future of buildings and energy by compressing the time it takes to reach desired sustainability outcomes.”

Energy Transition Accelerator

Legence’s collective 200-year track record of ingenuity, innovation, and leadership in brands like Therma, RE Tech Advisors, CMTA and ICS, works in lockstep from design and build to ongoing maintenance and reporting, eliminating inefficiencies and errors often caused by handoffs. The result: cost savings, healthier, and better-performing buildings, all delivered on a compressed timeline. The most recent acquisitions take it to yet another level, allowing them to better assist clients in managing overall energy spend while reaching carbon reduction goals.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Legence has:

Engineered over 1000 energy efficient and/or net-zero K-12 schools

Turned the Boston Medical Center into a zero-energy campus

Designed and built the Stanford Business School’s eight-building complex, the first LEED Platinum certified project on the west coast

Created more than 9,000,000 square feet of net zero buildings

Built and designed more than 256 LEED projects



With the acquisition of Provident Energy Consulting, a leading provider of energy procurement/energy budgeting services and infrastructure improvement projects, Provident will continue to support the existing supply side commodity services business while also leveraging capabilities in the execution of demand side energy management. This combined expertise will further expand Legence’s ability to offer Energy-as-a-Service and asset ownership, allowing them to better assist customers to manage overall energy spend while lowering their carbon footprint.

“There’s a practicality to our approach, rooted in domain expertise. We work with over a trillion dollars of assets under management in the commercial real estate space,” says Deb Cloutier, Chief Sustainability Officer at Legence and president, RE Tech Advisors. “We help owners and investors improve the financial and environmental performance of their portfolios, guiding decarbonization strategies across thousands of buildings.”

About Legence

Legence, a Blackstone portfolio company, is an Energy Transition Accelerator™ that provides advisory services and implementation focused on financing, designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical and high performance facilities. With five decades of expertise in the built environment, Legence has a proven track record of reducing carbon emissions, implementing renewables, lowering utility costs through efficiency consumption, and making systems run better at unmatched speed and scale. To learn more about Legence and its services, visit https://www.wearelegence.com/ .