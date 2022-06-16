Maddie Ziegler Returns to Fabletics for New Hyperterrestrial-Inspired Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics announced today the launch of Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics, an all-new collection with actress, dancer and author Maddie Ziegler that is modern, mature and reflects her evolving personal style over the years. Set in earthy neutrals, the capsule epitomizes fashion meets performance, offering body suits, one shoulder bras, strappy details, and sophisticated cut-outs. The capsule also introduces the brand-new Interstellar print, along with an entirely new fabric years in the making, Motion Opaque.



“Maddie has been a longtime partner of Fabletics and we are thrilled to bring her back to design another collection together. This time around, we gravitated towards modern silhouettes that are super sleek, with earthy tones, metallic textures and brilliant prints, all very different than what we have done before. Her eye for fashion has evolved over the years and we are excited to be on this creative journey with her,” said Kelli Dugan, Chief Design and Merchandising Officer at Fabletics. “Each piece is subtly chic, playing on monochromatic trends, with a moody color palette throughout.”

Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics is made to move with tech-enhancing details and breathable fabrics so there is something for everyone and every activity. The size-inclusive collection features Fabletics best-selling fabrics including Pureluxe, Seamless, SculptKnit, and Motion365. The Tyra One Piece, a brand-new silhouette for the brand, is introduced in the new fabric, Motion Opaque. Made from recycled materials, Motion Opaque is buttery soft and smooth to the touch yet offers high compression and UPF 50 sun protection. Without sacrificing comfort, each outfit offers layering elements that can be mixed and matched for looks that will take customers from their favorite workout to their best street-style look and beyond.

“This collection is the most different than any other collection I’ve done with Fabletics,” says Ziegler. “In the past, I gravitated towards bright colors and prints, but this time I wanted to do something sleek and versatile, with new textures and monochromatic fabrics. I am obsessed with the ‘Interstellar’ set! It has a reversible bra with cute matching mesh crop top, paired with the Oasis bike short-- I love a bike short moment!”

The limited-edition Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Collection is available in XXS- 4X, with VIP prices starting at $29.95. See and shop the full collection online and in Fabletics retail locations globally on June 16th.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. Fabletics is the sister brand to YITTY, a shapewear brand created in partnership with three-time Grammy Award-winning artist turned fashion entrepreneur, Lizzo, which launched in 2022. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

