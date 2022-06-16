CleanSpark Acquires Contract for Best-in-class Mining Machines, Partners with TMGcore to Expand Immersion-cooled Operations

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company”), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced it has taken over an existing purchase contract for 1800 Antminer S19 XP units as it continues to expand its infrastructure. Once fully deployed, the machines are expected to add over 252 petahashes per second (PH/s) to the Company’s bitcoin mining capacity.

Further, the company announced a partnership with TMGcore Inc., a global leader in the development, commercialization and deployment of high performance computing solutions, which includes ASIC mining applications, to expand its immersion-cooled infrastructure for sustainable mining.

As per the acquired contract, the Antminer S19 XP machines will start arriving at CleanSpark's facilities sometime in August, and shipping will continue through the next six months. The contract was brokered by Cryptech, a leading US-based supplier of cryptocurrency mining machines and longtime partner of the Company.

“We were able to secure the contract at an exceptional price because of our strategic relationships and the unique circumstances that current market conditions have created,” said CEO Zach Bradford. “Our infrastructure-first approach has given us substantial opportunities in the face of ever-changing market conditions, ultimately positioning us to deliver incredible value to our shareholders as we continue the important work of securing the bitcoin blockchain.”

Underscoring the Company’s commitment to the sustainable future of bitcoin mining, CleanSpark has concurrently secured cutting-edge immersion-cooling infrastructure from TMGcore, the Home of Immersion™.

The new partnership with TMGcore includes 257 units of TMGcore’s proprietary immersion-cooled tanks that are specifically designed to improve the performance of mining machines while substantially decreasing their failure rates over long term use. Each tank fits 28 Antminer S19j Pro mining machines. The units will be deployed in batches at the Company’s College Park, GA, property and other locations as determined. The alliance also provides CleanSpark with 2 megawatts (MW) of colocation capacity at TMGcore’s state-of-the-art immersion-cooled mining facility in Plano, Texas.

“We are thrilled to partner with CleanSpark, one of the largest bitcoin mining companies, and a company that is demonstrating its leadership in sustainable bitcoin mining by procuring TMGcore’s HPC immersion-cooling solutions. Our immersion solutions use up to 77% less water and are up to 4,000 times more efficient than traditional air cooling.” said JD Enright, Sr., CEO of TMGcore, Inc. “Our expertise in thermal science directly translates into engineering commercial-grade solutions which will provide CleanSpark a unique advantage in sustainably mining Bitcoin.”

Liquid immersion cooling, where the machines are fully immersed in a specialized cooling liquid, plus firmware, has proven to significantly increase the hashrate of bitcoin mining machines, reduce power consumption, and extend the competitive life of the machines—thereby maximizing financial gains. In December, CleanSpark announced one of North America’s first immersion-cooled datacenters of scale at its mining facility in Norcross, Georgia. Of the datacenter's 20 megawatts (MW), 8 are already fully operational, while the remaining 12 MW are expected later this year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

