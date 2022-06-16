Alpha Copper Commences Mobilization to Indata Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE: ALCU) (OTC: ALCUF) (“Alpha,” “Alpha Copper,” or the “Company”) a resource sector enterprise founded to create value through mineral exploration, technical development, and asset acquisition, is pleased to announce that mobilization to the Indata project has commenced. Alpha has begun moving the drill rig and excavator to the project site to execute on its maiden 5000 m drilling campaign.



The Indata project encompasses 3,189 hectares (7,880 acres) and is located 230 kilometers northwest of the City of Prince George and immediately south of the Stardust-Kwanika Project owned by Northwest Copper Corp. The upcoming exploration program while predominantly diamond drilling will also include new grid work and excavator trenching.

The company is planning to drill 5000 meters across all targets with the focus being on the Lake Zone as it is the most advanced location with the most extensive exploration data to-date. Alongside the drill program, the company will undertake additional soil grid work and make use of the exploration opportunities the excavator will provide as it moves through the bush. The quarry zone target was exposed via excavator road construction in 2019 and uncovered a grab sample grading 3.65% copper and 5.95 g/t gold which is extremely favourable albeit selective in nature. The NW and SW Copper targets are more directly related to carbonate replacement mineralized targets which closely resemble that of the Kwanika and Stardust deposits just 1.9 km to the north on Northwest Coppers ground. These two targets offer very interesting geophysical data which the company is extremely focussed on developing into a complete dataset during this campaign.

The Indata project has benefited from several million dollars of exploratory investment since the 1980’s which provides meaningful targeting data in an area covered with overburden which limits traditional methods of exploration. With this current drill program, Alpha will advance its Indata asset valuation as part of its aggressive push to deliver on its mission to boost copper supply for the green revolution in battery evolution.

An updated summary of the current copper targets (see figure 1) at the Indata Copper-Gold Project are as follows:

Lake Zone: A 1,000-meter-long induced polarization anomaly with widespread mineralized surface samples was expanded in size in 2019. Results from the 2019 work include surface samples with 0.48% copper and 0.11 g/t gold. Two holes are planned for the northern region of the Lake Zone and three for the southern region which has never been drill tested. Holes will be drilled to a depth of approximately 500 meters versus a historical average of less than 150 meters (where drilling has occurred in the northern region of this zone).

NW Copper and SW Copper: A strong induced polarization anomaly has been defined in two areas predominantly underlain by limestone which share geochemical and geological attributes with the Stardust deposit located 18 kilometers north owned by Northwest Copper Corp. Initially one hole will be drilled in each target area which are approximately seven kilometers distant from each other.

Quarry Zone: Road construction completed by a logging company in 2019 exposed mineralization in altered andesite-diorite grading up to 3.64% copper and 5.95 g/t gold. While this result was select in nature it is significant. Limited excavator trenching completed in 2019 often did not reach bedrock. Further soil sampling and test pitting is planned.

Northeast Copper: In 2019 select sampling averaged 1.32% copper and 0.10 g/t gold in an area where in 1998 a Placer Dome geologist collected 17 grab samples averaging 0.95% copper and 0.08 g/t gold over an area of 400 meters by 250 meters (open). Select values sometimes exceeded 3.5% copper and 500 ppb gold. An optimistic explanation for this mineralization is that it may represent leakage from a deeper porphyry system. The ATV trail into this area, constructed in 2019, will be improved in 2022 to a drill trail to allow easier access.



Figure 1 Alpha Copper Indata Project Drill Targets 2022



Alpha Copper CEO, Mr. Darryl Jones states, “Its gratifying to have the equipment mobilized and our plans underway. As anyone familiar with the resource sector knows, at the end of the day, drilling is where the results are. The data compilation was essential in advancing us to this point and the drill targets are locked in. We look forward to reporting on the results at this exciting project in advancing the asset valuation and shareholder value that the copper sector and our Indata project are poised to deliver.”

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. J.W. Morton, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for its technical content.

