Hard Rock Digital Selects WITHIN as Digital Media Agency of Record to Power Online Marketing

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WITHIN , the world’s first Performance Branding firm, announced today that Hard Rock Digital has selected WITHIN as its digital media agency of record (AOR).



“We’re excited to introduce Hard Rock Sportsbook to fans in multiple states across the country, and digital strategy will be key to our success and growth. Having the right partner is crucial in these incredibly competitive markets and we value the expertise and strategic vision of the WITHIN team,” said John Koller, Hard Rock Digital’s Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Director, Marketing.

WITHIN will create an integrated, data-driven approach to drive the digital strategy of the Hard Rock Sportsbook app, Hard Rock Digital’s new mobile sports betting platform. WITHIN will design an omni-channel media program, using iterative assets and real-time data, to promote the app and drive awareness and downloads. WITHIN will collaborate with Hard Rock Digital to ensure that its marketing and business objectives are aligned with campaigns across all media channels.

“We look forward to working with Hard Rock Digital to build a media strategy that will maximize reach and lifetime value while providing a fresh, new way to engage devoted consumers who already love the brick-and-mortar Hard Rock experience,” said WITHIN CEO Joe Yakuel.

About WITHIN

WITHIN is the world’s first Performance Branding company. WITHIN collapses silos between performance and brand to unify marketing objectives, targets, and strategy. Partnered with a brand’s unique value proposition, WITHIN’s integrated media and personalized content solutions are designed to maximize growth. For more information, visit WITHIN.co.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock’s legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRockSportsbook.com and following @HardRockSB on Twitter for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockDigital on Twitter.

Media Contact

John McCartney

Jmac PR

john@jmacpr.com

646-280-8573