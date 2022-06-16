Corona Premier® To Refresh the Game for U.S. Open Fans as a Return Supporter

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Premier, official supporter of the U.S. Open Championship, will once again bring its refreshing perspective to the game and give golf fans thrilling ways to experience the championship being held in Brookline, Massachusetts, June 16-19, 2022. This year, Corona Premier is serving up an exciting way to experience championship play with the #CoronaPremierBeachClub sweepstakes. Throughout the U.S. Open, Corona Premier will turn bunkers into private beaches. To enter, fans are encouraged to comment on the brand’s special sweepstakes tweets using #CoronaPremierBeachClub for a chance to win a 12-pack of Corona Premier* to share with friends. One fan will even have the chance to play nine holes of golf with one of the sport’s freshest voices: Corona Premier partner Manolo Vega.



“Corona Premier is excited to be back at the U.S. Open Championship, one of golf’s biggest moments for every fan,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “This year, our aim is to connect with casual golfers in authentic and unexpected ways. We believe that golf shouldn’t be so serious. It should be an enjoyable experience for anyone and everyone. That’s why we’re looking forward to turning a trip to the “beach” into a refreshingly rewarding moment for golf fans everywhere.”

Hitting into the sand is a fact of golf for every player, but a trip to the “beach” shouldn’t ruin a round. During this year’s U.S. Open Championship, Corona will tweet from its official Twitter account, @CoronaUSA , inviting fans to refresh their perspectives and think of bunkers as private beaches. Whether they’re watching live, in front of the TV at home or at their local club or pub, golf fans of legal drinking age must simply reply to the relevant tweet using #CoronaPremierBeachClub to enter for a chance to receive a shareable 12-pack of Corona Premier.*

“Golf can be incredibly frustrating or incredibly fun, depending on your perspective,” Manolo Vega said. “Hitting onto the beach happens to everyone — even the pros. My advice is to take a breath, aim behind the ball, follow through strong and then enjoy a cold Corona Premier with your friends. It’s all in the attitude.”

Entering the #CoronaPremierBeachClub Sweepstakes is easier than saving par from the sand. Eight hundred participants will be selected at random to receive a $25 digital gift card redeemable for a 12-pack of Corona Premier to share. By entering the #CoronaPremierBeachClub Sweepstakes, fans will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing for a truly refreshing golf experience: a one-on-one golf lesson and nine holes of golf with Manolo Vega.

On Saturday, June 18, Corona Premier will refresh golf coverage by hosting a special live episode of the BrilliantlyDumb podcast with hosts Robby Berger and Joey Demare as they broadcast from a Boston-based “beach bar” studio built near the championship play. Robby and Joey, known for their unconventional perspective on the sport, will deliver everything but traditional golf coverage. Tune in by following BrilliantlyDumb’s Instagram (@thebrilliantlydumbshow), and join live at 5 p.m. ET as Robby and Joey deliver disruptive golf fashion commentary, funny fan Q&As, unexpected golf tips and share the best way to enjoy a Corona Premier on the course.

An exceptionally smooth, premium light beer with 2.6 grams of carbs and only 90 calories†, Corona Premier is the perfect beer to enjoy on and off the course, never compromising on taste. To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

†Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 6/16/22 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 6/19/22. The #CoronaPremierBeachClub Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. *Prizes awarded as a $25 digital gift card; no alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaPremierBeachClub.dja.com.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27950a08-1f5a-4e1e-bd16-70b5beb8db0d