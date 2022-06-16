New Leaf Ventures to Partner with Stash House in Washington State

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“New Leaf USA”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an LOI with Stash House, a nationally recognized manufacturing, technology, and logistics company.



The LOI enables New Leaf USA to manufacture, distribute, and market highly desirable brands utilizing Stash House’s logistics and sales driven platform. This agreement will allow New Leaf USA to bring this proprietary technology suite into Washington State.

Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO, New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. comments, “Stash House brings a vast experience in cannabis manufacturing and logistics. This coupled with their proprietary technology platform will bring a new level of service to the Washington market. Furthermore, the partnership has great upside to the potential future of national distribution as we get closer to nationwide legalization.”

About Stash House.

Stash House (www.stashhousedistro.com) manufacturers and distributes a wide variety of cannabis finished form products to meet the needs of dispensary customers. In Oklahoma, Stash House solidified market strength by partnering with some of the most recognized national brands. Their technology platform enables stress-free dispensary ordering and brand transparency at its customers’ fingertips. This technology platform coupled with a robust experience in distribution and sales separates Stash House from the rest of the market. In addition to Washington State, Stash House is currently expanding in Missouri, New Mexico, and Mississippi, with even more additional plans for future growth in 2023.

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)

New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease, certain administrative services and other ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Processor focused on processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/. For consumer interest visit: https://www.damawashington.com/ and https://damalife.com/.

For further information, please contact:

New Leaf Ventures Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321

Email: investors@newleafventuresinc.com

