The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® Doris™ as a Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® Doris™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP).



Apache Doris is a modern, easy-to-use MPP (massively parallel processing) analytical database system that provides sub-second queries and efficient real-time data analysis. The project was originally developed at Baidu as "Palo", was open-sourced in 2017, and entered the Apache Incubator in July 2018.

"We are very proud that Doris graduated from the Apache Incubator —it is an important milestone," said Mingyu Chen, Vice President of Apache Doris. "Under the guidance of our incubator mentors, we learned how to successfully develop our project and community the Apache Way. We have achieved great growth during the incubation process."

Apache Doris is a database system for OLAP (online analytical processing) scenarios. It integrates Apache Impala, Google Mesa, and state-of-art vectorization technologies to provide sub-second queries and efficient real-time data analysis. Apache Doris meets rigorous data analysis demands in many business fields that include multi-dimensional reporting, user portrait, ad-hoc query, and real-time dashboards. Features include:

High performance: Use column storage, index, parallel execution, vectorization technology, query optimizer and many other technologies to achieve fast query response.

Easy-to-use: ANSI SQL syntax support. It can be easily scaled horizontally, and the data replica is automatically repaired and balanced. Does not rely on third-party services.

Pre-aggregation: Provides multiple pre-aggregation data models and ensures data consistency and automatic query routing.

Big Data ecosystem integration: Supports the connection with Apache Flink, Apache Hive, Apache Hudi, Apache Iceberg, Apache Spark, and ElasticSearch, among other systems.

Developers using Apache Doris enjoy its simplicity in deploying to hundreds of terabytes, and the ability to meet a variety of data-serving requirements in a single system.

Doris is in use at more than 500 enterprises globally, across a variety of industries such as finance, energy, manufacturing, and telecommunications, among other fields. Many of China's top 50 Internet companies use Apache Doris, including 360, Baidu, ByteDance, JD, Kwai, Meituan, Netease, Sina, Tencent, and Xiaomi, among others.

The project recently celebrated the release of Apache Doris 1.0, its eighth release whilst undergoing development in the Apache Incubator (along with six Connector releases), and also welcomed its 300th contributor.

"Graduation is the starting point of a new journey," added Chen. "Our many plans for the future include continuing to develop Apache Doris, with new contributors and open source technology enthusiasts joining us to help grow our project and community together in the Apache Way."

Catch Apache Doris in action at ApacheCon Asia 2022, taking place 29-31 July https://www.apachecon.com/acasia2022/ .

Availability and Oversight

Apache Doris software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache Doris, visit https://doris.apache.org/ .

