Toolwire Partner Praxis AI Honored as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toolwire congratulates Praxis AI for winning the following three Stevie® Awards:

GOLD: Best Hackathon of the Year (Paseman Meharry BioHackathon) SILVER: Startup of the Year (Praxis AI) BRONZE: Education Hero of the Year (Alex Feltus, Ph.D.)

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

"It was an honor to be nominated and a wonderful surprise to win these awards on behalf of our inspiring students, generous customers, and partners — like Toolwire," said Praxis AI founder Alex Feltus. "Praxis AI is dedicated to empowering everyone with the skills and resources needed to solve the world's biggest challenges, including cancer and climate change. It takes a powerful team to make this mission a reality."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"I was impressed by the novelty of this event and the power it can have if scaled," said one of the judges. "First time I have seen a hackathon of this nature and want to give kudos for crowdsourcing talent and intellect after something that can change not just one but millions of lives."

"We are so pleased to be part of Alex's mission to empower students and researchers with digital learning and skills," said John Valencia, president of Toolwire. "There is valuable synergy when you combine student ingenuity with biotechnology content and a world-class learning experience platform."

"Professor Feltus and his team have leveraged the best features of our Spaces Learning platform to bring their world-class courses to life," added David Clarke, Toolwire's CPO. "In addition, the real-world experience their students receive from our hands-on data-intensive cloud labs that support cancer research provide a powerful bridge to employment."

About Toolwire

Toolwire is a green company dedicated to creating more accessible digital learning programs by connecting learner skills with employer demand — via digital credentials and skills portfolios. Toolwire partners with world-leading organizations to empower under-resourced learners with remote, real-time access to workforce-ready skills in high-demand jobs. Learn more at http://www.toolwire.com. Contact: dclarke@toolwire.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

