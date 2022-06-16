Introducing ProMed Staffing Resources' New Brand Identity

NEW CITY, N.Y., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMed Staffing Resources, a New York-based staffing agency specializing in the placement of clinical and non-clinical professionals, is excited to announce the launching of a new logo. With more than 20 years of experience in the medical staffing industry, ProMed Staffing Resources has built a reputation for itself as a go-to source for quality candidates.

"We are so excited to unveil our new logo," said President Zalman Goldman. "The new logo is an evolution of the old, while still maintaining the core values that have made ProMed Staffing Resources a trusted name in the healthcare staffing industry."

The new logo is a modern update that still pays homage to the company's history while future-proofing the brand in the digital age. The royal blue color is a nod to the noble industry of nursing and the many sacrifices nurses and healthcare workers have made during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sky-blue color speaks to the infinite placement opportunities with ProMed Staffing Resources as well as the company's commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment.

"It's a fresh take on our brand that really resonates with who we are today. We're proud to be a leading staffing agency in the industry," stated CEO Mendy Hirsch. "ProMed Staffing Resources is committed to providing the highest quality candidates to their clients and this new logo is reflective of that commitment."

With a very strategic approach, we are also glad to introduce our new slogan "Your Trusted Healthcare Partner." Our goal is to create a clear picture of our vision and mission and identifies the core focus of our business in the healthcare staffing industry and highlights the innovation-focused mindset of ProMed Staffing Resources.

The new logo and slogan will be rolled out in the coming weeks across all ProMed Staffing Resources' marketing materials, from website and social media to print collateral and email campaigns. "With a crisp look and feel, the new logo and slogan depict who we are as a company - constantly evolving to meet the needs of our clients and candidates in an ever-changing landscape," affirmed Vice President Maria Bingeman. "It's a symbol of our dedication to our clients, candidates, and employees, and our commitment to being the best in the business."

Thank you for trusting us with your partnership! ProMed Staffing Resources is excited to continue serving the medical community with the same high level of excellence that it has for over two decades. For more information, please visit our website www.promedsr.com

