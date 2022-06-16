TMB Selects Unruly as a Preferred SSP Amid Strong CTV Viewership and Revenue Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMB, the leading community-driven entertainment company with brands like FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , today announced the selection of Unruly, a leading Connected TV (“CTV”) and video advertising platform, and a part of the Tremor International end-to-end advertising platform, as a preferred SSP.



Since the formation of their partnership, Unruly has driven a more than 200% increase YoY (2021 vs 2022) in revenue for TMB, attributed to PMP deals set up in Unruly’s CTRL platform and increased demand driven by both Unruly’s sales channels and the Tremor Video DSP, the demand side of Tremor International’s end-to-end platform.

TMB continues to expand its streaming TV presence, with four FAST channels and O&O CTV apps for seven brands, with more on the way. The company has hired more than 100 employees in the first half of 2022, continuing the momentum generated by its video-first strategy, which has resulted in more than 2.5 billion monthly viewership minutes across CTV, OTT, social media, and the web.

“As we’ve continued to grow and expand our global footprint and channel offerings, Unruly has proven to be an exceptional partner at each step along the way,” said Mike Richter, VP, Global Revenue Operations at TMB. “We’ve seen tremendous year-over-year growth in revenue – especially when taking advantage of their PMP tools – and are confident that in tapping into capabilities like audience and contextual targeting, our inventory will become even more attractive to buyers. We’re very excited to keep the positive momentum going with Unruly.”

“Beyond the growth TMB has seen in CTV and video on our platform, Unruly is proud to be a preferred SSP for TMB because they are true innovators in this space, effectively evolving from a social-first brand to producing go-to CTV content for viewers across the globe. Their evolution complements Unruly’s efforts to offer our partners new, strategic capabilities in the CTV space like contextual targeting and first ad slot targeting,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer, Tremor International. “I look forward to the progress we’ll achieve together in the coming year with TMB’s great content in our majority-video & CTV marketplace.”

ABOUT TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web, and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader’s Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that’s inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

ABOUT UNRULY

A Tremor International brand, we’re called Unruly because, well, that’s what we are. Sure, we could fill this boilerplate with nods to our industry-leading video-first advertising platform, award-winning in-house creative capabilities and differentiated data sets. But we’d much rather focus on our partners’ success – be they content creators, agencies or brands – than boast about our own wins. We’re here to give you the tools to drive change across the advanced TV space. So, go on then – be more Unruly. unruly.co

