STEMTECH CORPORATION CHAIRMAN AND CEO CHARLES ARNOLD RECEIVES GLOBAL EAGLES BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

MIRAMAR, FL, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that Charles Arnold, Stemtech’s Chairman and CEO, has received the Global Eagles Business Leader of the Year award.



The award was presented at a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida by Global Eagles International Chairman the Honorable Randy Avon. The Global Eagles is a group of diplomats, investment bankers, CEOs, University Presidents, investors and top international executives who gather regularly to network, present global projects to a group of seasoned peers, and to promote best leadership practices.

“I am truly honored to receive the Global Eagles Business Leader of the Year award,” said Chuck Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech. “The Global Eagles community is a distinguished group that includes top leaders in business, the investment community, government and academia. The impact that this organization and its members have had on international development and infrastructure is hard to overstate. I continue to enjoy the camaraderie and friendship of fellow Global Eagles members, and I look forward to being a member for many years to come.”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent-protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem®, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF Blocker). Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For Further Information, Contact :

