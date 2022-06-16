New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Identity and Access Management Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286042/?utm_source=GNW





The solutions comprising an IAM solution include, but are not limited to, single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA), lifecycle management (provisioning, de-provisioning), password management, and compliance management.Cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises.



The challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats and the lack of resources.Recent geopolitical events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian War have further exacerbated cybersecurity complexity and attacks.



Enterprises struggle to maintain a robust IAM security profile in view of high complexity, silos, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among systems. The IAM decisions that chief information security officers face today when deploying IAM include scope creep, customized versus out-of-the-box solutions, and selection of vendors based on their technical expertise. Trends affecting the industry include new tools for authentication such as passwordless technologies, convergence and unification, automation, the exponential rise in non-human identities, zero trust, adaptive identity, and integration with the security stack.In addition to delving deeper into IAM solutions and products, key industry participants, and vertical, regional, and technology trends, the research explores strategic imperatives, the growth environment, and growth opportunities. The research highlights vendors’ latest offerings, innovations, growth plans, and strategies.

