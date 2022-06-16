Gardein® Launches New Pea & Wheat Plant-Based Chick’n

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardein®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), is widening its variety of plant-based products to choose from with the launch of its new Pea & Wheat Plant-Based Chick’n line. Pea protein is an easily digestible protein that provides a great source of iron1. Gardein®’s new pea and wheat line delivers bold, trendy flavours and classic formats.



As Canada's #1 frozen meat alternative brand2, Gardein® is known for its variety of delicious, plant-based products, with popular alternatives for chicken, beef, pork and fish. Gardein®’s new Pea & Wheat Plant-Based Chick’n delivers a flavour-forward experience with three new products: Nashville-Style Hot Chick’n Tenders, Spicy Gochujang Style Chick’n Wings and Golden Chick’n Nuggets. With the growing consumer demand for plant-based food in Canada3, amping up the flavour factor on plant-based swaps just got even easier.

“As a leader in the plant-based category in Canada, it’s more important than ever that Gardein® responds to this growing demand and expands its portfolio with deliciously convenient additions to any meal or snack occasion with products that deliver on protein, taste and texture,” said Veronika Popkova, Senior Brand Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. “Gardein® Pea & Wheat Plant-Based Chick’n is a great way to swap out meat for plant-based alternatives, delivering experiences that bring the excitement of unique flavours home – something Canadians have been craving for the past few years.”

Gardein® Pea & Wheat Plant-Based Chick’n is available in the natural frozen section at select grocery stores nationwide.

For brand information and recipe ideas, please visit gardein.ca.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher’s®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca .

