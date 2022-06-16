New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breakthrough Innovation Enabling Efficient Thermal Energy Storage (TES)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286041/?utm_source=GNW

As countries across the world focus on achieving net-zero targets by 2050 and move to a circular economy, thermal energy storage (TES) systems will increasingly become a key part of the green revolution.



Reliability, the minimal use of rare materials, and the ability to provide both heat/cold and electricity are some of the prominent features that make TES systems an attractive alternative to batteries.This This research service focuses on the disruptive technologies and the latest achievements in the TES space. It also highlights the various types of TES systems and compares them in terms of storage duration, application, efficiency, and other important factors. The study offers a detailed review of the technological challenges that need to be overcome; existing and future TES systems are also discussed. In addition, the research service examines the global TES patent landscape, and it highlights the key patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdiction with the highest activity. The study outlines and describes heat/cold storage concepts and the different methodologies by which energy can be stored thermally and reutilized in the form of heat/cold or electricity. The study also highlights the emerging growth opportunities in the TES industry and offers recommendations to industry participants to leverage these opportunities.

