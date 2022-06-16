Parexel Expands Patient Access to Clinical Trials Through New Community Alliance Network

BOSTON, and Durham, N.C., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO), today announced the launch of its Community Alliance Network, a novel program further integrating clinical research into the community healthcare setting to better serve patients and in turn create further opportunity for increased diversity in clinical trials. CVS Health®, the leading health care solutions company, and Javara, the leading Integrated Research Organization, have joined the network as inaugural members, opening the door to community-based research sites and increasing access to new patient populations to support trial delivery for Parexel’s biopharmaceutical customers.



“For too long, clinical research has been siloed in small pockets of the healthcare system,” said Clare Grace, PhD, Chief Patient Officer at Parexel. “Not only has this slowed therapeutic innovation, it has limited patient access to clinical research as a care option. Providing patients more opportunities to access and participate in clinical research — through their physician’s office, in CVS MinuteClinics® within designated HealthHUB® locations, or through traditional academic sites or hospitals — is a critical and strategic decision. Parexel is leading the way in providing access to the 95 percent of patients who don’t currently participate in research to design clinical trials that revolve around the patient.”

Over the last 10 years, Parexel has built its Site Alliance Network with more than 500 of the top clinical research institutions and 21,000 principal investigators across 20+ countries with diverse site staff and patient populations across all therapeutic areas. The company’s Community Alliance Network builds on these efforts through alliances with healthcare and research organizations that have close relationships with and proximity to patients who previously had no or little ability to participate in clinical research.

“The traditional research delivery model does not effectively connect the majority of patients to clinical trial opportunities as part of a patient’s routine healthcare experience, and as a result, only a small percentage are currently aware of research as a potential care option,” said Jennifer Byrne, Chief Executive Officer at Javara. “Parexel’s Community Alliance Network aligns perfectly with Javara’s mission to advance access to clinical research as a care option by connecting with patients through the healthcare organizations and physicians they already know and trust. It is a privilege to join this program as an inaugural member to further bridge the gap between clinical research and clinical care and bring trials to those who need them most.”

“By joining the Community Alliance Network, we can continue to bring healthcare solutions to consumers within the communities where they live and work,” said Tony Clapsis, SVP and General Manager of CVS Health’s Clinical Trial Services™. “With our community presence across the U.S., we’re able to accelerate access to clinical trials, and at the same time help to address longstanding issues with recruitment and diversity.”

About Parexel

One of the largest clinical research organizations, Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical customers everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 employees including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

About Javara

Javara, the leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO), partners with large healthcare organizations to deliver clinical trial access at the point of care, reaching patients through their trusted physician by integrating research staff and infrastructure. Our broad diverse patient populations ensure clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery. Javara’s centralized resources and standardized operations provide efficiencies for accelerated study start-up and quality outcomes, so fewer obstacles stand in the way of the product approval process. As pioneers of Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO), Javara is transforming healthcare and changing lives through a reimagined approach to clinical trials. For more information, please visit Javararesearch.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

