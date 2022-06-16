New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SASE Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286043/?utm_source=GNW

Confusion and misconception about SASE remain high among businesses, as many still perceive it as a cloud-delivered security solution, not a total network security concept.Due to legacy technology stacks, organizations find it hard to replace or fully transition to the new architecture that cuts across both networking and security stakeholders.



As a result, many organizations still take a component-based approach to SASE, with SD-WAN, FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA being the top services adopted widely by these businesses. The slow adoption of single-vendor SASE is because many organizations are greatly concerned over vendor lock-in/lock-out issues, preventing them from adopting a complete set of SASE services/components from a single vendor.



In addition, getting all solutions from a single vendor means that they cannot choose the best-of-breed products for their services, which can cause dissatisfaction and poor user experience. Organizations worldwide are looking to transform their networking and security architecture to reduce or eliminate the dependence on traditional WAN and appliance-based security architecture, which drives greater demand for secure access to support work-from-home requirements and a cloud migration strategy. In addition, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are focused on scaling the hybrid worker to work from anywhere securely. SASE is perceived as a cloud security solution to solve the hybrid working environment challenges.

