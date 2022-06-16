Victims of Impaired Driving Join MADD Canada To Unveil Quebec Provincial Memorial

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unveiling of a new provincial memorial monument, etched with the names of 48 Quebecers killed in impaired driving crashes, will take place on Monday, June 20, 2022.



Families will join MADD Canada to unveil the Quebec Provincial Memorial and light candles in honour of their loved ones.



Media are invited to attend the unveiling ceremony:



Date & Time: Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. Location: Parc de l’Amérique latine, Jean-Lesage Blvd., Quebec City Special Guests: Sylvain Lévesque, Member for Chauveau, Deputy Government Whip Dawn Regan, COO and Interim CEO, MADD Canada

MADD Canada’s Provincial Monuments give victims’ families and friends a special place to remember and pay tribute to their loved ones. The Quebec Memorial consists of three columns set on a broken line to represent a broken road and the broken lives of those touched by impaired driving. The names of the victims will be etched on the translucent columns.

MADD Canada thanks the Commission de la capitale nationale du Québec for its support in creating this special monument.

MADD Canada also recognizes the families who played such a crucial role in the installation of the monument. Odette Lachance and Eric Dion worked tirelessly to have this monument created in memory of Thomas Ratté – Odette’s son and Eric’s godson – who was killed by an impaired driver in 2018. Additionally, the Lemieux, Fletcher and Fortin families organized a fundraiser in memory of Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux, Emma Lemieux, Jackson Fortin, and James Fletcher, who were all killed in a horrific impaired driving crash in Beauport in 2021. The funds raised are being used for Victim Services in Quebec and for the annual ceremonies that will be held at the Provincial Memorial.