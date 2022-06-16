New Boyden Board Elections

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, announces the election of a new APAC board director, as well as the re-election of two current board members to retain their board positions.

The newly elected APAC board member is William “Bill” Farrell, Managing Partner, Taiwan and South Korea. Bill has previously served on Boyden’s Board of Directors representing the APAC region.

“Having Bill back on the board not only brings a wealth of board-related experience and knowledge, but also keen insight on the ever-changing APAC landscape”, stated Trina Gordon, Boyden President & CEO. Bill will be replacing Allan Marks, Boyden’s former APAC Director whose two-year term ended in May of this year. “We’d like to thank Allan for his commitment to the board, and for his invaluable and trusted leadership these past several years”, commented Gordon.

In addition to the new election, two existing board members were re-elected:

Craig Stevens, Americas Director. In addition to his role as the Americas Director, Craig serves as the Board Chair, and is Managing Partner and leader of Boyden’s Washington DC office. His sector expertise includes technology companies, social impact institutions and professional services firms.

Carita Lahti, EMEA Director. In addition to her role as a Managing Partner of Boyden Finland, Carita will retain her role as the EMEA Director. With more than 20 years’ experience in executive search, Carita leads board and C-suite engagements as well as leadership consulting.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solution. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.