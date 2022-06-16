New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286039/?utm_source=GNW

Internet of Things (IoT) devices also are endpoints that must be secured.



Endpoint security includes both endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR).This study also considers mobile threat defense technology, which is designed to protect organizations and individual users from security threats on mobile platforms.



Mobile devices are being used as a gateway to stealing users’ identities. The need to secure these devices is increasing with bring your own device (BYOD) replacing corporate device management.



Cybercriminals are looking to infiltrate an organization by compromising user identity via mobile devices.In the last few years, the complexity and volume of threats have increased significantly. The threat landscape is constantly changing. There is the continued prevalence of advanced and targeted threats along with the growth of malware. Incidences of attacks targeting endpoints are increasing. EDR solutions must function flawlessly to mitigate risk and help identify unprotected assets in order to give quick and actionable information and secure outcomes. With the vast majority of business-critical data being stored on cloud-based applications rather than on the endpoint, organizations must ensure the security of cloud-based collaboration applications. Organizations continue to adopt cloud applications and storage and run more of their workloads from the cloud. It is imperative to respond sophisticatedly and rapidly to the increasing number of cyberthreats present to these applications. Endpoint security is coordinated with other security solutions and able to use automated security tools. In such a competitive environment, endpoint security vendors must distinguish themselves and be aggressive in their strategies.

