Curative Biotechnology Inc. Adds Biotech Veteran Lawrence S. Zaslow to Board of Directors

Appointment of Independent Director Builds Upon Biotech Expertise



Boca Raton, FL, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today that Lawrence S. Zaslow has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director and will chair its Compensation Committee.

Mr. Zaslow co-founded BioTheryX, Inc. (https://biotheryx.com/about-us/), a leader in protein degradation technology, along with three Celgene scientists, including David Stirling, co-founder of Celgene. In addition to being a founder, Mr. Zaslow also served as a director and president, over a period of fifteen years.

During his tenure at BioTheryX Mr. Zaslow had primary responsibility for:

Strategic and operational planning

Capital raising, financial planning/budget, corporate and business development, negotiation of licensing deals

Investor relations and public relations



Mr. Zaslow helped position BioTheryX for its recent $100 million crossover round of financing and assembled a world class Scientific Advisory Board, including a Nobel Laureate.

Prior to founding BioTheryX, Mr. Zaslow was a founding managing director of Amphion PLC (http://www.amphionplc.com/index.php ), engaged in the formation, financing, management and development of life science and technology companies working in partnership with corporations, governments, universities and entrepreneurs seeking to commercialize their intellectual property. Mr. Zaslow earned his BA in Economics from Brandeis University, and his MBA in Finance from the Columbia Business School.

Future Curative Biotechnology Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors and shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing ir@curativebiotech.com

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://curativebiotech.com

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech has ongoing programs in three different therapeutic areas: infectious disease, neuro oncology and degenerative eye disease. The Company’s pipeline includes IMT504, CURB906 and Metformin Reformulation. IMT504 is a novel immune therapy to treat rabies and an adjuvant for vaccines. CURB906 is a fully humanized CD56 monoclonal antibody carrying a cytotoxic drug conjugate directly to the tumor cancer site to kill the tumor by inhibiting tumor growth and migration of the tumor. Metformin Reformulation is targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Steve Chizzik

Investor Relations

Curative Biotech (CUBT)

201-454-5845

ir@curativebiotech.com