New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Grade L-Carnitine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818039/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market to Reach US$56.9 Million by the Year 2026
L-carnitine is primarily an amino acid that is produced naturally in human body. Amino acids are the fundamental constituents of protein. Additionally, L-carnitine also plays a critical role in fat metabolism by transporting fatty acids into mitochondria, which is the metabolic energy source of every cell. L-carnitine can be found in microorganisms and plant and animal cells. In animals, the substance is exclusively synthesized in liver. Two critical amino acids that include methionine and lysine act as primary substrates for the biosynthesis of L-carnitine, with folates, vitamin C, nicotinic acid, and vitamin B6 are needed as cofactors. L-carnitine plays a critical role in energy metabolism in the cells by transporting the acyl groups from the cytoplasm to the mitochondrial matrix for oxidation. Additionally, the substance regulates the concentration of coenzyme A in mitochondria and cytosol during the lipoid and glucose metabolisms. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine estimated at US$40.5 Million in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Fermentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$35.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Synthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.5% share of the global Feed Grade L-Carnitine market.
The market is forecast to witness notable expansion in the upcoming years by attaining a high annual average rate of growth. Global feed grade L-carnitine industry is dominated by a handful of players, and thus the market is highly concentrated in nature. Animal feed additives represent the leading end-use market for Feed grade L carotinide. Animals need nutritional feed in sufficient quantities to grow to their full potential. The nutritional requirements of most farm animals are satisfied from major feed ingredients, which include wheat, maize, and soybean. However, continued reliance on these feed ingredients can lead to a deficiency of specific essential nutrients. As a result, farm animal diet needs to be supplemented through supplements in the form of feed additives, spurring the usage of efficient feed additives. Feed additives help optimize the yield potential of animal production by aiding in superior digestibility of feedstuffs and satisfying the nutritional needs of animals. Feed additives also improve the living environment of animals by preventing or reducing the pollution caused due to animal manure. Further, Feed additives improve functionality, increase nutritive value, control the incidence of infections and promote overall growth of animals.
Restrictions in North America and Europe on livestock waste disposal are prompting manufacturers to use amino acids in animal diets to reduce environmental pollution by lowering nitrogen content in animal manure. Animal feed additives are rapidly rising in popularity based on its vast medicated as well as non-medicated applications for poultry, pig, aquaculture, companion animals, and ruminant feed. Increasingly health-conscious consumers, continued breakthroughs, especially in research and clinical applications areas, and expanding commercial applications will help ensure sustained growth in the market. Feed-grade additives play a key role in improving the economics of animal farming, thereby propagating industrialization of meat production to fulfill the requirement for protein. A steady stream of products in development phase bears testimony to the interest surrounding animal nutrition and health for both pets and food animals.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.8 Million by 2026
The Feed Grade L-Carnitine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.56% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
- ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co.,Ltd.
- Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Kangxin Chemical CO.,LTD.
- Liaoning KONCEPNUTRA CO., LTD.
- Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.
- Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical Co.,Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818039/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Feed Grade L-Carnitine - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude to L-Carnitine:
Application of L-carnitine in Poultry Breeding
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed
Additives Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Feed Grade L-carnitine Market
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market to Witness Rapid Growth
By Process
By Application
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Importance of L-carotinide in Animal Feed Drives Market
Growth
Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020
Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by
Species for 2020
Favorable Animal Feeds Market Prospects Bode Well for Feed
Grade-Carnitine Market
Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for L-Carnitide as
Feed Additives
Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth
Opportunities in Carotinide Market
Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal,
Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef &
Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat
Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-à-
vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities
Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Pork Meat: A Major Market for Animal Feed Additives
Global Pork Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass
Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Global Pork Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass
Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Beef & Veal: Demand Trends Support Growth in Feed Additives Market
Global Production of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons:
(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Global Consumption of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons:
(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Feed Grade-Carnitide
Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Expanding Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fermentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fermentation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fermentation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Synthesis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemical Synthesis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Synthesis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid / Wet Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid / Wet Formulations
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid / Wet
Formulations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Feed Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Dry Feed Formulations by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Feed Formulations
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fermentation
and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations
and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid /
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations
and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations
and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations
and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fermentation
and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations
and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid /
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations
and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and
Chemical Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry
Feed Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and
Chemical Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry
Feed Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 106: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical
Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: India Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by
Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed
Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/
Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and
Chemical Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet
Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry
Feed Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade
L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818039/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________