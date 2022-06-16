NasoNeb is now a Division of Monaghan Medical Corporation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NasoNeb®, Inc. is proud to announce their integration with Monaghan Medical Corporation (“Monaghan Medical”) in Plattsburgh, New York. Monaghan Medical is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices that improve quality of life of patients with lower respiratory diseases, such as asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, and COPD. NasoNeb®, Inc. can now look forward to operational and shipping efficiencies that will contribute to the growth of the NasoNeb® intranasal drug delivery system and nasal care solution product line.



The NasoNeb® product line was acquired in 2018 from MedInvent, Inc. by NasoNeb, Inc., a Trudell Medical Group member. Since its initial development and commercialization in 2009, the NasoNeb® product line continues to gain acceptance as an innovative and effective intranasal drug delivery system. The NasoNeb® product line was designed with healthcare specialists in mind. Led by a commitment to safe, effective, and accessible sinus relief, the NasoNeb® product line continues its development path with input from the physician community and a view to putting clinic-quality intranasal drug delivery systems in the hands of patients nationwide.

“Critical to the growth of the NasoNeb® intranasal delivery business is a need to increase manufacturing capability, while maintaining a superior customer experience. Monaghan Medical’s new state-of-the-art facility and track record of exemplary operations and customer service is a perfect complement to enable growth for the NasoNeb® product line and experience,” said Anita Sutton, General Manager of the NasoNeb® Nasal Delivery Systems Division. “We remain committed to creating new pathways for patients to access the relief they need and are eager to move on to this next stage of growth.”

“Our dedication to delivering continuous innovation to make asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, and COPD patients’ lives better is amplified further with the addition of NasoNeb® upper-respiratory solutions and the additional focus of sinus and rhinitis patient populations,” said Gerald Slemko, President of Monaghan Medical Corporation. "We look forward to putting the full support of Monaghan Medical’s strong operational infrastructure to bring NasoNeb® products to more patients than ever before.”

With new support from Monaghan Medical, the NasoNeb® Nasal Delivery Systems (NDS) Division looks forward to expanding the intranasal delivery system business, strengthening the network of pharmacy partners, and relationships with physicians and medical organizations, while reaping the benefits of robust operational support to keep competitive in the rapidly changing healthcare environment.

About the NasoNeb® Nasal Delivery Systems (NDS) Division

NasoNeb® NDS is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and worldwide sale of intranasal drug delivery systems. The flagship product, NasoNeb® Sinus Therapy System, is a powered nasal nebulizer that aerosolizes solutions for delivery throughout the nasal and paranasal cavities to provide relief for sinus, rhinitis, and nasal polyps patients. The NasoNeb® NDS Division is committed to working with physicians, hospitals, and patients globally to break down barriers to wellness and help people feel better and breathe better.

For additional information on NasoNeb® products please visit nasoneb.com/pages/hcp.

About Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC, USA)

Monaghan Medical Corporation and its affiliates are global leaders in the development and manufacture of innovative, high quality, patient-oriented aerosol drug delivery devices and respiratory management products including the AEROCHAMBER® brand of valved holding chambers, the AEROBIKA® brand of OPEP device, and the AEROECLIPSE® brand of nebulizers. With the support of a state-of-the-art aerosol research laboratory, our mission is to provide patients and caregivers—as well as major pharmaceutical companies engaged in respiratory medicine throughout the world—with the most advanced, therapeutic, and cost-effective product solutions available.

For additional information on Monaghan Medical Corporation please visit monaghanmed.com.

For more information about NasoNeb® products, please contact:

Anita Sutton, General Manager

NasoNeb® Nasal Delivery Systems (NDS) Division

800-833-9653

hcp@nasoneb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a18ed6fa-1b42-4968-9ef4-6eaf397ec5f3