LakePoint Sports and XP League Launch a New Esports Partnership in Georgia

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LakePoint Sports, the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, and XP League Acworth are joining forces to launch a new esports partnership in Georgia. XP League will run its league, tournaments, clubs and camps at the LakePoint Sports Champions Center.

XP League is the first coach-led Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) competitive gaming league in North America for high school, middle school and elementary-aged players. Its innovative program spans multiple games and seasons throughout the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on building social skills and sportsmanship. All players receive pro-level game training while they develop lasting life skills.

"We feel the Champions Center is the perfect venue to locate our esports franchise here in Georgia," stated Laura Strattan, XP League owner and commissioner. "In addition, the hundreds of thousands of athletes LakePoint brings to its campus opens the opportunity for exponential growth for esports, our business and maximum impact on the youth in our community. LakePoint Sports continues to prove why they are the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country."

LakePoint Sports serves as host to over one million guests each year, including elite travel athletes across eight sports — baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics and cheer. XP League offers an engaging platform for these athletes who are looking for fun activities in between competitions.

The built-in audience at LakePoint Sports is only the beginning for XP League, as it looks to grow esports in Georgia.

"We a thrilled to be partnering with XP League Acworth as we look to expand different sports verticals," said Dean Keener, SVP of business development at LakePoint Sports. "Esports continues to grow around the country, and as the leader in North America, XP League has all the right tools to take esports athletes' game to the next level."

About LakePoint Sports

LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive. For more information, visit LakePointSports.com.

