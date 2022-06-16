Walden Behavioral Care Announces B’SHALOM, the Company’s First Dedicated Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment Program for the Jewish Community

WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Behavioral Care, a leading specialty healthcare system focused on the treatment of eating disorders, announced today the launch of its B’SHALOM intensive outpatient program (IOP). The virtual program is available to adults in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, and Vermont beginning today.

The B’SHALOM treatment team are members of the Jewish faith as well as licensed professionals who understand the importance of kosher meal planning, rituals around food, historical context, and the role of religion in eating disorder recovery.

“Walden is committed to providing personalized programming to all of our patients,” said Rebekah Bardwell Doweyko, LPC, CEDS-S, Assistant Vice President for Walden. “B’SHALOM in Hebrew means ‘with peace,’ and we wish to provide our patients with an opportunity to feel peace in their bodies, peace in their healing, and peace in their treatment.”

The program’s multidisciplinary team is made up of experts including Doweyko, Clinical Supervisor Lead Lieba Swartz-Brownstein, LICSW; Rabbi Shlomo Bogart, LPCA; Rabbi and Counselor Eli Bogart; and Art Therapist Rebecca Weinberger, MAATC, LPCA.

"Walden has never had a one-size-fits-all approach to eating disorder care,” said Paula Vass, LICSW, MBA, Chief Operating Officer for Walden. “The evolution of virtual healthcare has allowed us to launch innovative programming like Rainbow Road and now B’SHALOM, which offer culturally competent treatment for patients who are seeking care by clinicians with a deep understanding of their unique circumstances and challenges."

About Walden Behavioral Care

Walden Behavioral Care, an affiliate program of Monte Nido & Affiliates, offers specialized eating disorder support at all levels of care for individuals of all genders. Since 2003, Walden has helped individuals and their families progress in their healing journeys using an evidence-based, personalized approach to care. Walden’s Center for Recovery opened in October 2020 in Dedham, MA, and is the nation’s largest eating disorder hospital. Walden accepts most insurance plans. Visit waldeneatingdisorders.com for more information.

