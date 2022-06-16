Connexa Sports Expands its Footprint in Pro Baseball, Announces Updates to Live Streaming Partnership with Pioneer Baseball League

The Northern Colorado Owlz are the latest team in the MLB Partner League to add PlaySight’s multi-angle and live streaming video platform

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, PlaySight Interactive ( www.playsight.com ) has expanded its technology partnership with the Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter. The PBL was the first minor baseball league to partner with PlaySight for its video infrastructure needs and made headlines last season with the introduction of its “Knockout Round” that resolves tied games with a home run duel. Connexa Sports has also partnered with the league’s newest organization for this season, the Northern Colorado Owlz, who are playing their home games out of the Future Legends Complex in Windsor, CO.

Known for its fan-friendly product, digital-first strategy, and innovative rules, the PBL announced a partnership with PrestoSports in March to improve its mobile offering and enhance the video and streaming opportunities provided by PlaySight. “Last season was an important step for our league as we brought PlaySight’s video platform to most of our organizations and launched the PBL Network,” said PBL Executive Vice President Henry Hunter. “We are excited this season to expand our relationship with PlaySight through our newest team, as well as integrate their technology with PrestoSports, all with the goal of giving our fans what they want – easy access to Pioneer League baseball.”

The Northern Colorado Owlz relocated from Orem, Utah to Fort Collins, Colorado and are the latest to bring PlaySight’s connected camera platform to its home facility. “We decided to go with PlaySight because of their unrivaled camera quality and exceptional customer service,” said Assistant GM Harrison Shapiro. “They already provide cameras for most of the teams in the league and their track record of providing a quality product was immediately clear to us.”

PlaySight gives the league new opportunities to build its fanbase outside of its home regions, as well as scale-up professional-level broadcasts without the need for expensive cameras and production equipment. “Just as we strive to provide a first-class experience for our fans in the ballpark, PlaySight will enable us to offer the same to those who can't make it to a game in person. Automated video is incredibly important to us because it streamlines the process of producing a broadcast and allows our team to focus on graphic integration, live scoreboard, and other components that are expected of a professional broadcast”, continued Shapiro.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa Sports is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, Gameface.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports through technological innovation and an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

About Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter:

Since 1939, the Pioneer Baseball League has operated in the Mountain West region as an MLB affiliated league. Beginning in 2021, the PBL became an MLB Professional Partner League with clubs in Montana (Billings, Missoula, Great Falls and Kalispell), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden), and Colorado (Grand Junction, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs). For more information go to www.pioneerleague.com.

