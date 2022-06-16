Healthy Products for Healthy Living: A Look into Hemp, Inc.’s Pure, Premium, and Potent CBD and Wellness Products

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabidiol (CBD) has officially gone mainstream and Hemp, Inc.’s (OTC: HEMP) innovative, highly potent CBD products have taken the market by storm. The Company has seen an unprecedented demand for its Super Tincture and Coffee Enhancer. By streamlining its manufacturing process, Hemp, Inc. has been able to bring incredible products to market, at an excellent price. Let’s explore why many loyal customers believe Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® Super Tincture, and Coffee Enhancer are the crème de la crème.



CBD works through the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) which is made of cannabinoids produced by the body naturally, receptors that respond to those cannabinoids, and enzymes that help break them down. It regulates and controls many critical bodily functions, playing a role in several physiological processes including appetite, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, fertility, immune functions, memory, neuroprotection, and pain modulation. People who consume CBD products often report relief for a variety of ailments from anxiety to chronic pain. Hemp, Inc. has committed to sourcing the best CBD for its products. They are 100% sustainably sourced from plants grown in the U.S.; include a certificate of analysis (COA) to confirm the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, and molds; and, undergo third-party testing by ISO-certified labs.

Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® Super Tincture is formulated with a total of 10,000 mg of cannabinoid (7,500 mg of CBD and 2,500 mg of CBG), boasts rapid absorption, and 4 times the potency of other hemp-derived tinctures on the market. Most of the products on the market have, at most, 3,000 mg of cannabinoids. At a fraction of the price, Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® tincture far exceeds what’s on the market. The Company has made the high-quality ingredient combination affordable. The Natural, Vanilla, and Cherry flavored CBD/CBG Super Tinctures satisfy the most discerning palates while providing a clean, green way to enhance mood and clarity. The CBD/CBG Super Tinctures are in stock and available on the King of Hemp® website .

The other transcendent product, with rave reviews, is the King of Hemp®Coffee Enhancer. The super potent CBD/CBG Coffee Enhancer absorbs rapidly in coffee and is 4 times more potent than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. With 30 servings per bottle, the high-quality ingredient combination offers 10,000 mg of cannabinoids (7,500 mg CBD and 2,500 mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250 mg CBD and 83 mg CBG remarkably mixed in a creamy, decadent cup of coffee. What’s more brew-tiful than that? Discount Code PR7399. This discount code can be used for the Coffee Enhancer and the Super Tincture and is good through 6/23/22.

The soon-to-be-released King of Hemp® Protein Powder: this is a powerful mix of natural antioxidants, Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, high in dietary fiber, and contains all the essential amino acids. It also increases stamina, enhances mental capacity, and shortens recovery time. The 3 complete botanical proteins include hemp seed, spirulina, and Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae (AFA), known as the “invisible flower of the water”, with Cordyceps and Rhodiola Rosea. Cordyceps specifically improves the immune, cardiovascular, endocrine, respiratory, and nervous system while the Rhodiola Rosea helps increase stamina, strength, and mental capacity. This union generates a perfect synergy at the nutritional level that covers everything the body requires for an optimal, balanced state.

Pure. Premium. Potent. Hemp, Inc. is very excited about its powerhouse line of products. Committed to going above and beyond to exceed its customer’s expectations, it has streamlined its manufacturing process to bring incredibly healthy products to market without ever compromising the quality of its King of Hemp® brand.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

