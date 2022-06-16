New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818032/?utm_source=GNW
Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sodium Tripolyphosphate estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Synthetic Detergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$672.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food Additive segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.4% share of the global Sodium Tripolyphosphate market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 21.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Sodium Tripolyphosphate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 21.27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$668.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$668.3 Million by the year 2027.
Water Treatment Segment Corners a 18.3% Share in 2020
In the global Water Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$313.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$372.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$421.1 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -
- ABCR GmbH & Co., KG.
- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited
- Guizhou Zhongshen Phosphates Industry Co., Ltd.
- Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc.
- MilliporeSigma
- Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
An Introduction to Sodium Tripolyphosphate
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Impact of Eutrophication on STPP Sector
Select Trends and Growth Drivers
Restraining Factors and Challenges
Analysis by Application
Regional Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Brief Note on Application Markets of Sodium Tripolyphosphate
(STPP)
Expanding Detergents Industry Provides Growth Opportunities for
Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Laundry Detergents Market Size (in $ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Synthetic Zeolites: A Key Challenger to the Expansion of Sodium
Tripolyphosphate Market
Growing Demand for Water from and Limited Freshwater Sources
Drive Focus onto Wastewater Treatment
EXHIBIT 4: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
Rapidly Diminishing Sources of Fresh Water Necessitate
Treatment & Reuse of Wastewater
World Water Crisis Facts
EXHIBIT 5: Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source
EXHIBIT 6: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water
Quality
EXHIBIT 7: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic
Kilometers)
Emergence of Sodium Tripolyphosphate for Water and Wastewater
Treatment
Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives in Food & Beverage
Industry Drives Market Gains
EXHIBIT 8: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Food and Beverage Additives Market (2021):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Additive
Food Processing Applications of STPP
Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost
Growth in Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Sodium Tripolyphosphate
Market
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 11: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 12: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Expanding Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Sodium Tripolyphosphate: A Brief Product Overview
Characteristics & Functions
STPP Production
Specialty Phosphates: An Overview
Major Application Areas of STPP
Health & Environmental Effects of STPP
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic
Detergent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Synthetic Detergent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Detergent by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Additive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Food Additive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Additive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Treatment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic, Paint &
Dyeing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic,
Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic,
Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic,
Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic,
Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water
Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Tripolyphosphate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic
Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint &
Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Synthetic Detergent, Food
Additive, Water Treatment, Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium
Tripolyphosphate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Synthetic Detergent, Food Additive, Water Treatment,
Ceramic, Paint & Dyeing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 94
