Demand for Global Breast Biopsy Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1,109.35 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% | Breast Biopsy Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, NY, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Breast Biopsy Market - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Breast Biopsy Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 702.13 million in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 1,109.35 million Mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What is Breast Biopsy? How big is the Breast Biopsy Market?

Market Overview:

A diagnostic procedure known as a breast biopsy is performed on a small tissue sample taken from the breast in order to establish the presence or absence of cancer in the breast. It is widely acknowledged as being among the most successful approaches to detecting cancer. Even though 70–80 percent of biopsies show no signs of cancer, there is still a possibility that they will develop breast carcinoma in the future. When a person has symptoms such as a breast lump, sore breast, breast dimpling, peeling of the breast, and nipple discharge, a breast biopsy is recommended. Due to the rising incidence of breast cancer all over the world and the fact that breast biopsies are the least invasive method, the market for breast biopsies has expanded in recent years.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 702.13 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,109.35 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Medtronic (Ireland), IZI Medical Products (US), Argon Medical (US), STERYLAB S.r.l. (Italy), Scion Medical Technologies, LLC (China), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Biocept Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Spa (Italy), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Fluxion Biosciences Inc (US), and Others Key Segment By Product, Type, Guidance, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Breast Biopsy Market: Dynamics

Breast biopsy market expansion is fuelled by the growing sensitivity of women to mammary cancer in all nations, as well as awareness initiatives and screenings conducted in their favor. The biopsy market has grown as a result of a broad and vigorous research environment, which has contributed to the development of more accurate and minimally invasive treatments for the early detection of breast cancer. Governments have also made efforts to foster a stable and comprehensive environment for cancer research, which has aided in the development of these diagnostic tools.

Additionally, favorable reimbursements have substantially improved the health of this sector. The significant market expansion throughout the study period can be due to new product approvals and launches, as well as a growing desire for less invasive and graphics-based needle biopsies (such as vacuum-assisted biopsy and core needle biopsy). The occurrence of side effects and infections following biopsy stymies the growth of these diagnostic tools.

Breast Biopsy Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The widespread spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent isolation have likely had an effect on a range of industries, one of which is the market for breast biopsy. The development of brand-new policies, standards, and laws is acting as a brake on the growth of this sector's economy. In addition, restricted access to clinics, social isolation, and population lockdown, all of which lead to a reduction in the rate of patient flow and referrals, have all had an effect on the expansion of the market. The widespread development of COVID has forced the postponement of a number of planned surgical procedures.

Because surgical procedures increase the likelihood of infection, medical professionals have been forced to make the challenging choice to delay elective surgery. During the pandemic, there was a probability of COVID infection, which meant that any potential delays in cancer detection or treatment could result in life-threatening circumstances. This delicate balancing act had to be performed. During the early phases of the pandemic, this was the challenge that proved to be the most challenging to overcome.

Breast Biopsy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Coconut Water market is segregated based on Product, Type, Guidance, and Application.

In terms of Product, the biopsy needles segment is likely to hold a significant share of the breast biopsy market because of the increasing acceptance of image-guided techniques in both developed and developing nations, as well as the introduction of technologically advanced and unique designs. For example, consider the tri-axial needle, which is made up of a pincer needle on the outside, an outer cutting needle, and a sharp stylet on the inside. Due to the needle design, healthcare providers can cut through tissue without squeezing it. Even with its unique form, the needle is easily visible under ultrasonography and CT, which are often used for biopsy guiding.

In terms of Guidance, the liquid biopsy category is expected to expand the most during the projection period. Liquid biopsy has emerged as a game-changing method that is expanding the scope of oncology diagnoses. The considerable rise of the segment can be attributable to the increasing usage of innovative NGS-based assays and droplet digital PCR technology in most developed countries for performing liquid biopsies. Companies in the industry are investing more in research and development in order to bring new items to market. As a result, continuing clinical trials and a potential product pipeline will push market growth even further.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Breast Biopsy market include -

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

IZI Medical Products (US)

Argon Medical (US)

STERYLAB S.r.l. (Italy)

Scion Medical Technologies

LLC (China)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Biocept Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Spa (Italy)

Exact Sciences Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (US)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Fluxion Biosciences Inc (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Breast Biopsy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, the Breast Biopsy market was valued at around USD 702.13 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,109.35 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on Guidance, the stereotactic breast biopsy is gaining a significant share in the forecast period.

Based on Product, the biopsy needles segment is likely to hold a significant share of the breast biopsy market because of the increasing acceptance of image-guided techniques in both developed and developing nations.

On the basis of region, the North America now dominates the market share, accounting for more of a major share in the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Breast Biopsy industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Breast Biopsy Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Breast Biopsy Industry?

What segments does the Breast Biopsy Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Breast Biopsy Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

The breast biopsy market in the Asia Pacific is expected to develop the fastest. The healthcare infrastructure in growing economies such as China, India, and South Korea is rapidly evolving, prompting hospitals and breast care centers to make significant expenditures on modern systems (such as liquid breast biopsy and vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, among others). This reason is propelling the Asia Pacific breast biopsy market forward.

Furthermore, rising breast cancer prevalence, an increase in the number of breast cancer awareness initiatives, and increased government investment in breast cancer research studies are the primary drivers driving the growth of the Asia Pacific breast biopsy market.

The global breast biopsy market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Biopsy Needles

Guidance Systems

Biopsy Tables

Localization Wires

Assay Kits

Liquid Biopsy Instruments

Others

By Type

Needle Breast Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Open Surgical Breast Biopsy

Excisional

Incisional

Liquid Breast Biopsy

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA)

Other Biomarkers

By Guidance

Image-Guided Biopsy

Mammography-guided Stereotactic Biopsy

Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

MRI-guided Biopsy

Other Guidance Techniques

Liquid Biopsy

NGS-based Biopsy

PCR-based Biopsy

Microarray-based Biopsy

By Application

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Blood Filters Market By Product (40 Microns and 70 Microns, 100 Microns and 170 Microns, Others), By Material (Polycarbonate, Polyester, ABS), By Application (Blood Processing, Blood Transfusion), By End-User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Others), and By Region - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Cold Plasma Market By Industry (Medical Industry, Textile Industry, Plastic & Polymer Industry, and Others), By Regime (Low-Pressure Cold Plasma and Atmospheric Cold Plasma), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028

Drug Delivery in Cancer Market By Product (Liposome, PE Gylated Proteins & Polypeptides, Polymer Nanoparticle, Protein–drug Conjugates), By Application (Hospitals & Clinic, Cancer Treatment Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Share, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2022–2028

Radiopharmaceutical Market By Type (Therapeutic and Diagnostic), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, and Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Statistical Evidence, and Forecast 2022–2028

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Product (Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor, Digital Blood Pressure Monitor, Sphygmomanometer, Transducers, and Instruments & Accessories), By End-User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics), and By Region-Global and Regional Market Dynamics, Data Analytics, Consumer Demand, Statistical Surveys, Extensive Research, Historical Trends, Current Patterns, and Forecast 2022–2028

Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market By Type of Product (Biological Agents, Personalized Medicine, and Chemotherapeutic Agents), By End-User (Cancer Rehabilitation Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Investigation, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028

