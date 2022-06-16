New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817993/?utm_source=GNW
Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026
G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) represent signal-transducing molecules that transmit signals to cells. They play a key role in converting extracellular stimulus into intracellular responses, and are therefore responsible for all physiological processes. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increased adoption of the receptors in drug discovery. There are right now quite a few drug candidates under preclinical and clinical studies and also a good number of approved drugs, which are driving the need for GPCR assays and screening for drug development. There is also a strongly growing demand for related assays due to growing number of biological drugs, biased agonists and allosteric modulators which target these receptors. Market growth is also anticipated to be driven by increased use of GPCRs for decoding metastasis and growth of tumors and developing effective lines of treatment. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and such other lifestyle-induced issues also promotes market growth. Additionally, research studies targeting orphan GPCRs are seen as a lucrative area of focus.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Cell Lines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Detection Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $296.6 Million by 2026
The G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. North America is the largest GPCR market currently, owing to factors such as significant investments in cancer studies, increased emphasis on drug discovery and speedy approval of GPCR targeted drugs in the region. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is set to be propelled by burgeoning population, rising incident of cancer, and increasing focus on contract research activities.
Cell Culture Reagents Segment to Reach $601.6 Million by 2026
In the global Cell Culture Reagents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$370.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$518.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.9 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Abcam plc
- Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Becton-Dickinson and Company
- Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation
- HD Biosciences Co., Ltd
- Merck KGaA
- Perkin Elmer Inc
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
GPCR: An Introduction
Important Role of GPCRs in Drug Discovery
Popular Types of GPCRs of Therapeutic Interest
Classification of GPCRs
Orphan GPCRs: A Promising Area for Drug Discovery
GPCR Signaling Pathways
Physiological Roles Performed by GPCRs
Outlook
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Challenges
Competition
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Therapeutic Potential of GPCRs Gains Wide Recognition
Allosteric Modulators and Implication of Allostery in Drug
Discovery
GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-
CHEMBL, IUPHAR, and The DrugBank
GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-CHEMBL
GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with
International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology:
(IUPHAR)
GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with The DrugBank
FDA Approved GPCR Targeting Drugs (Excl. Diagnostic Agents) for
the Period 2015-2019
Hurdles Faced
Developments in Structural Biology and Receptor Pharmacology
Offer Novel Opportunities to GPCR Drug Discovery
In Silico Approaches Underway for GPCR Drug Screening
Microfluidic Cell Technology Holds Potential
Pipeline GPCR Drug Candidates Widen Prospects
Select GPCR Small Molecule Drugs in Active Clinical Development
GPCR Ligands (Agonist) in Phase III Clinical Development
GPCR Ligands (Antagonist) in Phase III Clinical Development
New Indications to Aid Growth
CRISPR Holds Potential to Speed Up GPCR-based Drug Discovery
GPCR-targeted Drugs and Role in Cancer Treatment
Select FDA Approved Drugs and Antibodies against Various Cancer
Types
Potential GPCR targets for Cancer Treatment
Anti GPCRs Drugs and Antibodies under Clinical Trials
Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Drives Opportunities
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2018
GPCRs Evolve as Important targets for developing novel
therapeutics for Neurodegerative Disorders
Number of Individuals Suffering from Alzheimer’s in the US:
2020 and 2025
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
GPCRs: An Important Target for Cardiovascular Drugs
Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
GPCR Screening and Targeting Technologies
