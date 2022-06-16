New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817993/?utm_source=GNW

Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026



G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) represent signal-transducing molecules that transmit signals to cells. They play a key role in converting extracellular stimulus into intracellular responses, and are therefore responsible for all physiological processes. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increased adoption of the receptors in drug discovery. There are right now quite a few drug candidates under preclinical and clinical studies and also a good number of approved drugs, which are driving the need for GPCR assays and screening for drug development. There is also a strongly growing demand for related assays due to growing number of biological drugs, biased agonists and allosteric modulators which target these receptors. Market growth is also anticipated to be driven by increased use of GPCRs for decoding metastasis and growth of tumors and developing effective lines of treatment. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and such other lifestyle-induced issues also promotes market growth. Additionally, research studies targeting orphan GPCRs are seen as a lucrative area of focus.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Cell Lines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Detection Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $296.6 Million by 2026



The G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. North America is the largest GPCR market currently, owing to factors such as significant investments in cancer studies, increased emphasis on drug discovery and speedy approval of GPCR targeted drugs in the region. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is set to be propelled by burgeoning population, rising incident of cancer, and increasing focus on contract research activities.



Cell Culture Reagents Segment to Reach $601.6 Million by 2026



In the global Cell Culture Reagents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$370.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$518.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.9 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

Abcam plc

Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Becton-Dickinson and Company

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

HD Biosciences Co., Ltd

Merck KGaA

Perkin Elmer Inc

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

GPCR: An Introduction

Important Role of GPCRs in Drug Discovery

Popular Types of GPCRs of Therapeutic Interest

Classification of GPCRs

Orphan GPCRs: A Promising Area for Drug Discovery

GPCR Signaling Pathways

Physiological Roles Performed by GPCRs

Outlook

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Challenges

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Therapeutic Potential of GPCRs Gains Wide Recognition

Allosteric Modulators and Implication of Allostery in Drug

Discovery

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-

CHEMBL, IUPHAR, and The DrugBank

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with EMBL-CHEMBL

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with

International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology:

(IUPHAR)

GPCRs Registered as Targets for Approved Drugs with The DrugBank

FDA Approved GPCR Targeting Drugs (Excl. Diagnostic Agents) for

the Period 2015-2019

Hurdles Faced

Developments in Structural Biology and Receptor Pharmacology

Offer Novel Opportunities to GPCR Drug Discovery

In Silico Approaches Underway for GPCR Drug Screening

Microfluidic Cell Technology Holds Potential

Pipeline GPCR Drug Candidates Widen Prospects

Select GPCR Small Molecule Drugs in Active Clinical Development

GPCR Ligands (Agonist) in Phase III Clinical Development

GPCR Ligands (Antagonist) in Phase III Clinical Development

New Indications to Aid Growth

CRISPR Holds Potential to Speed Up GPCR-based Drug Discovery

GPCR-targeted Drugs and Role in Cancer Treatment

Select FDA Approved Drugs and Antibodies against Various Cancer

Types

Potential GPCR targets for Cancer Treatment

Anti GPCRs Drugs and Antibodies under Clinical Trials

Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Drives Opportunities

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2018

GPCRs Evolve as Important targets for developing novel

therapeutics for Neurodegerative Disorders

Number of Individuals Suffering from Alzheimer’s in the US:

2020 and 2025

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

GPCRs: An Important Target for Cardiovascular Drugs

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

GPCR Screening and Targeting Technologies



