Game-Changing Water Cooling Solution from JetCool Technologies Enables Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Littleton, MA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETCOOL Technologies Inc., a leader in performance compute liquid cooling, today announced the launch of its simple, scalable, and sustainable closed-loop water cooling solution as it enters the blockchain market. The new solution is based on cooling modules called JetPlates, which utilize the company's proprietary microconvective cooling® technology and allow bitcoin miners to work at 20% lower temperatures while saving 50% more energy than immersion cooling.

"The blockchain industry is growing at an incredible rate, and with it, the demand for energy-efficient solutions that can sustain this growth. Our team has developed a game-changing solution that will help miners improve their power efficiency while reducing their carbon footprint," said JetCool Technologies Founder and CEO, Bernie Malouin. "By harnessing the power of our microconvective cooling® technology, we can provide a cutting-edge solution that will enable miners to stay ahead of the competition and continue to grow the blockchain industry."

Unlike immersion cooling or traditional cold plates that pass fluid over a surface, JetCool's targeted cooling uses arrays of fluid jets to cool the ASICs where the heat is generated, resulting in improved performance and uniform temperature distribution. The closed-loop system recirculates water to reduce electricity usage and eliminate water consumption. Compared to other leading water-cooled solutions that rely on facility hookups and consume upwards of 10,000 gallons of water per day, the JetCool system consumes a few gallons of water during its lifetime. The new water cooling solution will be demoed at the Mining Disrupt conference in July 2022. Preorders are now being taken on the website, www.jetcool.com, and additional information may be obtained by contacting hello@jetcool.com.

About JETCOOL Technologies Inc.

JetCool designs and delivers microconvective cooling™ technology for high-power electronics, enabling our customers in the data center, high-performance computing, and blockchain markets to achieve unprecedented compute performance and unrivaled sustainability improvements.

